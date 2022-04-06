Menu
Mammoth WVH Drop Off Remaining “Young Guns Tour” Dates Due to COVID Cases

Co-headliners Dirty Honey will still perform the remaining shows of the North American outing

Wolfgang Van Halen Mammoth WVH covid crew
Mammoth WVH’s Wolfgang Van Halen, photo by Rodrigo Fredes
April 6, 2022 | 10:56am ET

    Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH have canceled their remaining performances on the “Young Guns Tour” due to COVID cases within their touring party. While Wolfgang himself has tested negative, he explained that he returned from his side trip to the Grammys to find out others in his crew had tested positive.

    The band nixed its appearance last night (April 5th) in Raleigh, North Carolina. Other affected dates include tonight’s (April 6th) show in Charlotte, North Carolina; April 8th in Nashville; April 9th in Dothan, Alabama; and a two-night stand on April 10th and 12th in Orlando.

    Co-headliners Dirty Honey are still slated to play the remaining shows, though refunds are available at the point of purchase for those who no longer want to attend due to Mammoth WVH’s absence.

    Wolfgang issued a statement last night (April 5th) on the cancellations and the COVID outbreak within the touring crew:

    “After an incredible weekend in Las Vegas with my family for the GRAMMYS, I flew back yesterday to meet up with my band and crew in North Carolina to continue the Young Guns tour. This morning as everyone took COVID tests to re-establish the bubble that has served us on the tour, we came to find that members of our band and crew who didn’t travel with me were positive. I have tested negative via rapid and PCR tests for the last 5 days in preparation for the GRAMMYS and still continue to do so. With only 6 shows left in the tour, it breaks my heart that we unfortunately won’t be able to continue. Mammoth WVH will do our very best to make up the dates that we missed to the fans in those markets in the future,” explains Wolfgang Van Halen.

    Mammoth WVH Dirty Honey review
    Mammoth WVH Rock Heroic Taylor Hawkins Tribute, Dirty Honey Jam with NHL Legend in NYC: Recap, Photos + Video

    It’s a shame that the finale of Mammoth WVH’s North American run has been marred by COVID. The tour was hitting on all cylinders when it passed through New York City late last month, as witnessed by Heavy Consequence. Check out our review and photos from the performance at Webster Hall, which included Mammoth WVH’s rousing rendition of Foo Fighters’ “My Hero” in honor of the late Taylor Hawkins.

    Mammoth WVH are still scheduled to head out in support of Halestorm next month following a one-off appearance on April 29th at the Pima County Fair in Tucson, Arizona. The jaunt with Halestorm kicks off May 10th in Billings, Montana. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

