Maren Morris on Taking Inspiration from Jack White and the Future of The Highwomen

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Maren Morris sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about her latest album, Humble Quest, and how it tells the story of her road to success using specifically personal stories in the vein of classic ’60s and ’70s country.

Related Video

The Grammy-winning artist also discusses finding her way to happier songs after coming out of a depression, taking inspiration from Jack White as a way to kick her writing into gear, and adding a little darkness to her romantic musical moments. Morris also talks about the future of The Highwomen, the supergroup that includes Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, and Natalie Hemby.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, the pop country star touches on the odds that Americana and mainstream country face in modern music, and how the class of musicians in which she finds herself — including Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves, Eric Church, and Miranda Lambert — are able to carry more creative freedom into the genre.

Listen to Maren Morris discuss Humble Quest, The Highwomen, and more above, or watch the interview below. You can also revisit Consequence’s interview with Morris from earlier this year, and get tickets to her massive upcoming North American tour via Ticketmaster.

Then, make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

Advertisement