Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Maren Morris on Taking Inspiration from Jack White and the Future of The Highwomen

The singer-songwriter discusses Humble Quest, depression, and the road to her success

maren morris highwomen kyle meredith with humble quest highwomen pgoto by harper smith
Kyle Meredith with Maren Morris, photo by Harper Smith
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
April 20, 2022 | 3:36pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Maren Morris sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about her latest album, Humble Quest, and how it tells the story of her road to success using specifically personal stories in the vein of classic ’60s and ’70s country.

    Related Video

    The Grammy-winning artist also discusses finding her way to happier songs after coming out of a depression, taking inspiration from Jack White as a way to kick her writing into gear, and adding a little darkness to her romantic musical moments. Morris also talks about the future of The Highwomen, the supergroup that includes Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, and Natalie Hemby.

    Advertisement

    Elsewhere, the pop country star touches on the odds that Americana and mainstream country face in modern music, and how the class of musicians in which she finds herself — including Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves, Eric Church, and Miranda Lambert — are able to carry more creative freedom into the genre.

    Listen to Maren Morris discuss Humble Quest, The Highwomen, and more above, or watch the interview below. You can also revisit Consequence’s interview with Morris from earlier this year, and get tickets to her massive upcoming North American tour via Ticketmaster.

    Then, make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

kyle meredith with band of horses things are great ben bridwell interview divorce

Band of Horses’ Ben Bridwell on Divorce, Wordplay, and Leftover Songs and Covers

April 18, 2022

Gavin DeGraw Kyle Meredith With

Gavin DeGraw on Writing a Tribute to His Late Parents with Face the River

April 15, 2022

Kae Tempest new album line is a curve Kyle Meredith With Photo by Wolfgang Tillmans

Kae Tempest on Self-Fulfilling Prophecies, Having Lianna La Havas & Fontaines DC on Their New Album

April 13, 2022

alt-j the dream kyle meredith with.

Alt-J on The Dream, Chauvinistic Classic Rock, and Writing Songs About Death

April 11, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Maren Morris on Taking Inspiration from Jack White and the Future of The Highwomen

Menu Shop Search Sale