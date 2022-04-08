Marjorie Taylor Greene Reports Jimmy Kimmel to Capitol Police for Will Smith Joke

You know how it is with white supremacists — they dish it, but they can’t take it. Such is the case with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who reported Jimmy Kimmel to the Capitol Police over a joke he made about her on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

In a recent monologue, the late night host criticized the Georgia Republican for her comments on Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. “This woman, Klan mom, is especially upset with the three Republican senators who said they’ll vote yes on Ketanji Brown Jackson, who’s nominated for the Supreme Court,” Kimmel said. “She tweeted, ‘Murkowski, Collins, and Romney are pro-pedophile. They just voted for KBJ.’ Wow, where is Will Smith when you really need him?”

Kimmel was, of course, referring to Will Smith’s slap against Chris Rock at the Oscars. MTG understood the implication, tweeting, “@ABC, this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice.” Because campaigning for the execution of prominent Democrats doesn’t read as a threat of violence at all.

Kimmel took the politician’s report in stride, quoting her Tweet with the comment, “Officer? I would like to report a joke.”

See Greene and Kimmel’s exchange below. The conspiracy theorist previously made a pretty good joke of her own, though, of course, it was on accident: In a diplomatic attempt to compare Nancy Pelosi to Adolph Hitler, Greene accused the House Speaker of running secret “Gazpacho police.” It’s good to know that only the best and brightest make it to office!

.@ABC, this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice. pic.twitter.com/nxYX1LF2jK — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 6, 2022

Officer? I would like to report a joke. https://t.co/3ournv9RwG — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2022

