Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Marjorie Taylor Greene Reports Jimmy Kimmel to Capitol Police for Will Smith Joke

Of the right-winger, Kimmel quipped, "Where is Will Smith when you really need him?”

marjorie taylor greene reports jimmy kimmel
Marjorie Taylor Greene (image via Twitter/@RepMTG) and Jimmy Kimmel (ABC)
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 7, 2022 | 10:36pm ET

    You know how it is with white supremacists — they dish it, but they can’t take it. Such is the case with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who reported Jimmy Kimmel to the Capitol Police over a joke he made about her on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

    In a recent monologue, the late night host criticized the Georgia Republican for her comments on Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. “This woman, Klan mom, is especially upset with the three Republican senators who said they’ll vote yes on Ketanji Brown Jackson, who’s nominated for the Supreme Court,” Kimmel said. “She tweeted, ‘Murkowski, Collins, and Romney are pro-pedophile. They just voted for KBJ.’ Wow, where is Will Smith when you really need him?”

    Kimmel was, of course, referring to Will Smith’s slap against Chris Rock at the Oscars. MTG understood the implication, tweeting, “@ABC, this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice.” Because campaigning for the execution of prominent Democrats doesn’t read as a threat of violence at all.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Kimmel took the politician’s report in stride, quoting her Tweet with the comment, “Officer? I would like to report a joke.”

    See Greene and Kimmel’s exchange below. The conspiracy theorist previously made a pretty good joke of her own, though, of course, it was on accident: In a diplomatic attempt to compare Nancy Pelosi to Adolph Hitler, Greene accused the House Speaker of running secret “Gazpacho police.” It’s good to know that only the best and brightest make it to office!

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

John Mulaney 2022 tour

John Mulaney Adds New Dates to "From Scratch" Tour

April 5, 2022

netflix pete davidson short ass movies

Netflix Makes "Short-Ass Movies" Section Following Pete Davidson SNL Sketch

April 4, 2022

louis c.k. grammys 2022 best comedy album

2022 Grammys: Louis C.K. Wins Best Comedy Album

April 3, 2022

Chris Rock addresses Will Smith

Chris Rock Addresses Will Smith's Oscars Slap: "I'm Still Kind of Processing What Happened"

March 30, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Marjorie Taylor Greene Reports Jimmy Kimmel to Capitol Police for Will Smith Joke

Menu Shop Search Sale