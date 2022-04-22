Menu
Martin Scorsese’s Film Foundation Launches Free Virtual Screening Room for Restored Films

Screenings will take place on the second Monday of each month

martin scorsese virtual screening room restored classic films the film foundation nonprofit
Martin Scorsese (BBC)
April 22, 2022 | 5:42pm ET

    There’s a new way to watch classic films and it’s all thanks to Martin Scorsese’s nonprofit The Film Foundation, which is launching a new virtual screening room to show restored movies for free to the public.

    The online room will hold its first screening on May 9th of the 1945 romance I Know Where I’m Going! starring Dame Wendy Hiller and Roger Livesey. Following its premiere event, The Film Foundation will then screen a new film on the second Monday of every month, with the month’s selection available for just 24 hours.

    Additional films on the curated schedule include Fellini’s iconic 1954 drama La Strada, 1974’s Kummatty, the 1961 Western One-Eyed Jacks directed by Marlon Brando, a double feature of film noir classics Detour and The Chase, the 1952 version of Moulin Rouge by John Huston, and more.

    “We’re looking forward to making these beautiful restorations available to a wide audience,” Scorsese said in a statement about the initiative. “Many of these presentations will feature restorations that are rarely seen, with myself and other filmmakers sharing why these films are important, how they have impacted our lives, and why it’s crucial that they be preserved.”

    The screening of I Know Where I’m Going! will include an introduction by the Oscar-winning director alongside interviews with his trusted film editor Thelma Schoomaker Powell, directors Joanna Hogg and Kevin Macdonald, and Tilda Swinton.

    Upcoming films Scorsese has in the works — when he’s not busy loudly declaring his disdain for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that is — include a Grateful Dead biopic starring Jonah Hill as Jerry Garcia and the star-studded big screen adaptation of Killers of the Flower Moon.

