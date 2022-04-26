Dave Mustaine went incognito to hand out guitar picks to young kids in the audience prior to a recent Megadeth concert.

The band is currently on tour with Lamb of God. Having some fun while fans were filing into the arena, Mustaine put his hood up and took a seat in the crowd, looking remarkably like your average middle-aged Megadeth fan.

When Mustaine started handing out picks to kids around him, it appeared the youngsters had no idea that it was the thrash legend himself … and it looked like their parents weren’t initially sure who he was either. Lo and behold, these lucky fans took home the ultimate show souvenir from the metal icon.

“Metal is alive and well,” posted Mustaine in the video’s caption.

Megadeth’s tour with Lamb of God continues tonight (April 26th) in Omaha, Nebraska, and runs through a May 15th date in Allentown, Pennsylvania, with tickets to upcoming shows available via Ticketmaster. Lamb of God singer Randy Blythe had to miss a few shows after testing positive for COVID-19, with Chimaira’s Mark Hunter and Fit for an Autopsy’s Joe Badolato filling in for him at different shows, but Blythe is back with the band now.

Following the tour, Mustaine and company are set to drop their long-awaited new album The Sick, the Dying, and the Dead. Mustaine teased a July 8th release date for the record and said that a new single entitled “Killing Time” will drop in the immediate future.

“We know that the whole entire thing is scheduled for July 8th,” Mustaine told Eddie Trunk earlier this month. ‘And the hopes are that we stay on schedule with that. And I know that we’ve got a single that is gonna be serviced to radio any day now. It’s a song called ‘Killing Time.'”

Below you can watch the video of Mustaine passing out guitar picks via Instagram.