Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Once Purposely Peed on a Bathroom Floor of The White House

Megadeth kicked off the second leg of their “Metal Tour of the Year” with co-headliners Lamb of God over the weekend, and on the second night of the outing (April 10th) in Tucson, Arizona, frontman Dave Mustaine shared some inside information from The White House. Actually, he confessed that he once purposely pissed on a bathroom floor in the president’s residence.

Mustaine visited The White House back in 1992 as part of the “Rock the Vote” campaign. It was then that he left his mark on The White House. As seen in the footage from Sunday night’s concert below (and transcribed by Blabbermouth), Mustaine began, “I want you guys to know that I’ve lived through a lot of different eras in the United States and seen different things, and one thing that makes me the most proud of everything here in our country is you guys, the way that you are handling yourselves and the way that … as the metal community. There’s a lot of people that go out there and they say things and they totally embarrass themselves. And I want you guys to know how proud I am to represent you.”

The metal legend continued, “When I went up to The White House, I was so proud to be able to go up there and say, ‘F**k you. You think we’re stupid? We are not stupid. By the way, when I went into The White House, I went into the royal — whatever the f**k it’s called — White House bathroom, and I peed on the floor. I had to. I had to.”

Mustaine, who has shared conservative views in the past, has claimed that he is neither a Republican nor or a Democrat. “I’ve got this reputation that I’m a right-winger,” Mustaine once told the Streets of Rock ‘N’ Roll radio show. “Well, check my voting record to see that I’ve voted Democrat and Republican. And it’s just a shame that people are trying to destroy people’s careers because of a vote.”

For a chance to catch Mustaine delivering more confessions from the stage, check out Megadeth on their co-headlining tour with Lamb of God. The outing launched this past Saturday (April 9th) in Las Vegas, and runs through a May 15th show in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

Megadeth are also prepping their 16th studio album, The Sick, The Dying and The Dead, which is tentatively set to arrive on July 8th. Mustaine recently revealed that Testament’s Steve Di Giorgio played bass on the upcoming LP, following last year’s ousting of long-time member David Ellefson.

See Dave Mustaine’s White House confession in the video below, followed by Heavy Consequence‘s own interview with the Megadeth mastermind from 2020.