Megan Fox Confirms She and Machine Gun Kelly Drink Each Other’s Blood

No, this is not a deleted scene from Jennifer’s Body: Megan Fox has doubled down on the claim that she does, in fact, drink the blood of her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. The actress confirmed her gory habit in a recent interview with Glamour, clarifying that it’s “for ritual purposes only.”

“I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood,” Fox said. “It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.”

Fox, a noted devotee to spiritual affairs, first raised speculations of blood-drinking back in January when MGK popped the question: “Just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a video of the proposal. “…and then we drank each other’s blood.”

“I read tarot cards and I’m into astrology and I’m doing all these metaphysical practices and meditations,” Fox went on in the Glamour profile. “And I do rituals on new moons and full moons, and all these things. And so, when I do it, it’s a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’ [MGK is] much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul.'”

While Fox clarified that MGK’s proposed chest-slashing was a bit of an exaggeration, the couple does like to flaunt their masochistic tendencies: The self-appointed pop-punk revivalist once admitted to accidentally stabbing himself in the hand when an early attempt to impress Fox went awry.

What’s more, back in February 2021, MGK proudly flaunted a vial of what he claimed to be Fox’s blood attached to a chain he wore as a necklace. Good thing Fox seems equally committed in return, as she literally can’t take off her engagement ring without hurting herself.

We wonder if MGK will tote along some portable containers of his betrothed’s blood when he embarks on his “Mainstream Sellout Tour” alongside Avril Lavigne later this year. You can grab tickets for that over at Ticketmaster.