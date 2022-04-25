Megan Thee Stallion Tearfully Recounts Alleged Shooting by Tory Lanez in First Public Interview: Watch

Megan Thee Stallion sat down with Gayle King and CBS This Morning for her first interview about Tory Lanez allegedly shooting her in 2020.

Lanez has been charged with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm in a manner that caused great bodily injury as well as one count of carrying a concealed, unregistered weapon. In a segment that aired Monday morning, Meg, real name Megan Pete, said that the shooting was preceded by an “argument because I was ready to go and everybody else wasn’t ready to go. But that’s, like, normal friend stuff.”

She added, “We fuss about silly stuff all the time. But I never put my hands on anybody. I never raised my voice too loud. Like, this was one of them times where it was, like, it shouldn’t have got this crazy.”

According to the 27-year-old rapper, “So I get out of the car and it’s like everything happens so fast. And all I hear is this man screaming. And he said, ‘Dance, bitch.’ And he started shooting. And I’m just like, ‘Oh, my God.’

“I was so scared,” she continued. “He is standin’ up over the window shooting. And I didn’t even want to move. I didn’t want to move too quick. Like, ’cause I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. If I take the wrong step, I don’t know if he’s gonna shoot something that’s, like, super important. I don’t know if he could shoot me and kill me…’ I was really scared ’cause I had never been shot at before.”

Megan Thee Stallion added that Lanez offered her money for her silence, by which time police helicopters had arrived. “The George Floyd incident had just happened and police are very much ‘shoot first, ask questions after,’ ” she said. “I don’t remember everything [the police] said to me, but I remember them asking ‘what happened to you?’ And I didn’t want them to kill any of us or shoot any of us, so I just said I stepped on glass.”

