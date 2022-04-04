Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Melvins and Dumb Numbers Team Up for Broken Pipe EP, Share Title Track: Stream

The three-song EP arrives April 29th on sawblade-shaped vinyl

melvins dumb numbers broken pipe ep
Dumb Numbers (and) Melvins (courtesy of Adrenaline PR)
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 4, 2022 | 11:57am ET

    Melvins and Dumb Numbers have announced a three-song collaborative EP, titled Broken Pipe, arriving April 29th via Joyful Noise Recordings.

    The bands have unveiled the title track, a low-end groover with ominous vocals and dense textures of distortion. The three-minute quick hitter marks the creative reunion of the Melvins and Los Angeles-based noise rockers Dumb Numbers, who previously collaborated for Joyful Noise’s split single series in 2015.

    The other two tracks on the EP include “So-Called Solid Objects,” which features The Jesus Lizard’s David Yow on vocals, and a remix of the aforementioned 2015 split release “Harvel” by longtime Melvins producer Toshi Kasai.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “I’m severely honored to work with [Melvins members] Buzz [Osborne] and Dale [Crover] on this release,” said Dumb Numbers’ Adam Harding in a press statement. “I actually wrote one of the songs in 1997 after seeing the Melvins play in my hometown of Geelong, Australia. I never dreamed that 20 years later I would get to record it with them.”

    While Dumb Numbers is Harding’s musical project, contributors to the outfit’s past releases have included Crover, Sebadoh’s Lou Barlow, Dinosaur Jr.’s Murph, and others.

    The vinyl release of Broken Pipe is something to behold. The EP comes on sawblade-blade shaped 12-inch vinyl, limited to 1,200 pieces via Joyful Noise. Pre-order via the label’s website.

    Advertisement

    Melvins Ministry Corrosion of Conformity concert pics
     Editor's Pick
    Ministry, Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity Bring a Legendary Lineup to New Jersey: Recap + Photos

    Meanwhile, you can currently catch the Melvins live as part of Ministry’s stacked “Industrial Strength Tour.” The trek continues tomorrow (April 5th) in St. Paul, Minnesota, and runs through April 18th in Seattle. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Below you can stream “Broken Pipe” and see the EP artwork and sawblade vinyl.

    Broken Pipe EP Artwork:
    melvins dumb numbers ep

    melvins dumb numbers ep vinyl

    Broken Pipe EP Tracklist:
    01. Broken Pipe
    02. Harvel (Toshi Kasai re-mix)
    03. So-Called Solid Objects (featuring David Yow)

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

polica madness new album alive song stream

Poliça Announce New Album Madness, Share "Alive": Stream

April 4, 2022

Lady Lamb Wolves of My Want new song stream

Lady Lamb Shares New Single "Wolves of My Want": Stream

April 1, 2022

Willow new song Purge featuring Siiickbrain

Willow Smith Unleashes Heavy New Single "Purge" Featuring Siiickbrain: Stream

April 1, 2022

City Girls and Fivio Foreign Are "Top Notch" on New Single: Stream

April 1, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Melvins and Dumb Numbers Team Up for Broken Pipe EP, Share Title Track: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale