A host of Metallica films are being made available via the band’s partnership with The Coda Collection, a streaming service that specializes in concert films and documentaries. Now the band has unveiled a demo video for The Coda Companion, an interactive app, exclusively via Heavy Consequence.

The app works sort of like VH1’s “Pop-Up Video” from back in the day. When you begin streaming a concert film via The Coda Collection, a Shazam-like detection feature syncs the app with the footage, providing additional insight, trivia, and behind-the-scenes content via your phone.

The app is best illustrated in the demo video, which features performances of “The Memory Remains” and “Enter Sandman” from Night 2 of Metallica’s 40th anniversary shows this past December in San Francisco. The re-edited concert film for Night 1 premiered last week, and Night 2 goes live today (April 8th).

Related Video

On your main screen, you’ll see the concert footage from the anniversary shows. Meanwhile, additional content can be seen on your phone (shown on the left side in the demo video), all of which is synced to the onstage action.

By now, Metallica faithful might think they know everything there is to know about the band. However, the Coda Companion promises some nuggets of info that will be new to even the most diehard fans. Anecdotes and facts were provided from two inside sources: Dan Braun (creative director and scenic designer who’s been with the band since 1994) and Zach Harmon (backline manager who was recruited back in the mid 1980s).

Beyond Metallica, the Coda Companion app is also currently featuring The White Stripes’ “From The Basement” episode, with additional Coda Collection content in the coming months set to include titles from The Rolling Stones, Pearl Jam, Carole King, The Grateful Dead and more.

In addition to checking out the 40th anniversary shows and other Metallica content on The Coda Collection, fans can catch the metal legends on their upcoming tour dates. Metallica will kick off a South American outing at the end of this month, before returning to the States to play the Boston Calling and BottleRock festivals. The band is also scheduled to perform at Lollapalooza in Chicago this summer, as well as a couple of headlining stadium shows. Pick up tickets to Metallica’s upcoming concerts via Ticketmaster.

Watch the demo of The Coda Companion app in action for Metallica’s performances of “The Memory Remains” and “Enter Sandman” below. Subscribe (or start a free trial) to The Coda Collection here, and download The Coda Companion app here.