Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Metallica’s Foundation Donates $500,000 to Help Feed Ukrainian Refugees

The money will benefit the World Central Kitchen, with a goal of reaching $1 million

Metallica
Metallica, photo by Herring & Herring
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 4, 2022 | 2:17pm ET

    Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation has donated $500,000 to help feed Ukrainian refugees. The money is going to the World Central Kitchen, which is providing meals for millions of people who have fled Ukraine as the country continues to come under attack by Russia.

    World Central Kitchen was founded by Chef José Andrés to provide “meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises.”

    Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich said of the donation, “The work that Chef José Andrés and the dedicated World Central Kitchen cooks do on the frontlines in a humanitarian crisis is nothing short of incredible. We are inspired, humbled, and beyond proud to support their teams currently in six European countries serving the millions of Ukrainians who have been forced to leave their homes.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    He continued, “WCK represents everything that Metallica and our All Within My Hands Foundation stand for by providing meals with dignity and hope worldwide.”

    While the donation through Metallica’s foundation is quite generous, the band is looking to raise even more money for the cause, with a goal of raising the total to $1 million over the next two months.

    To help reach that goal, Metallica artist Andrew Cremeans has created a unique t-shirt design (see below) that is currently available via Metallica’s webstore. All proceeds from the sale of the shirts will benefit World Central Kitchen’s #ChefsForUkraine campaign. Straight-up donations are also welcome via the All Within My Hands Foundation website, where you can choose the World Central Kitchen from a drop-down menu.

    Advertisement

    metallica coda collection
     Editor's Pick
    Metallica and The Coda Collection Unveil Schedule for Concert and Documentary Series

    In addition, band members James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett will support the cause by auctioning off the guitars they use to play “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the San Francisco Giants’ upcoming annual “Metallica Night” on May 24th.

    Metallica will kick off a South American tour at the end of this month, before returning to the States to play the Boston Calling and BottleRock festivals. The band is also scheduled to perform at Lollapalooza in Chicago this summer, as well as a couple of headlining stadium shows. Pick up tickets to Metallica’s upcoming concerts via Ticketmaster.

    Metallica Charity T-Shirt to Benefit Ukrainian Refugees:

    Metallica charity t-shirt

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

scott ian son foo fighters taylor hawkins tribute

Anthrax's Scott Ian and 10-Year-Old Son Cover Foo Fighters Songs in Tribute to Taylor Hawkins: Watch

April 4, 2022

melvins dumb numbers broken pipe ep

Melvins and Dumb Numbers Team Up for Broken Pipe EP, Share Title Track: Stream

April 4, 2022

Nandi Bushell covers John Coltrane

All That Jazz: Watch Nandi Bushell Play Guitar, Bass, Drums and Saxophone on John Coltrane Cover

April 4, 2022

Joey Jordison

2022 Grammys: Founding Slipknot Drummer Joey Jordison Left Off "In Memoriam" Tribute

April 4, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Metallica's Foundation Donates $500,000 to Help Feed Ukrainian Refugees

Menu Shop Search Sale