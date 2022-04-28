Menu
Metric Announce New Album Formentera and 2022 Tour Dates

Watch the video for lead single "All Comes Crashing"

Metric tour dates New Album Formentera all comes crashing music video
Metric, photo by Justin Broadbent
April 28, 2022 | 4:54pm ET

    Metric have announced their return with a new album, lead single, and massive North American tour. Entitled Formentera, the the Canadian band’s eighth studio album arrives on July 8th.

    Of the lead single, “All Comes Crashing,” frontwoman Emily Haines said it “is a love song that goes beyond romantic love, it’s an expression of solidarity with whoever it is you would want to have beside you in the event of catastrophe.” The track reflects this as it switches from buzzing, pulsing choruses and quiet, reflective verses. “Starting over won’t be easy, broken divided/ Split tomorrow from today,” sings Haines. “Knowing what you know/ Just makes it harder to think straight/ Starting after it breaks.”

    You can check out the “All Comes Crashing” video from director Justin Broadbent ahead.

    Related Video

    In support of Formentera, Metric have also announced their massive “Doomscroller Tour.” Launching with a two-night stand August 11th and 12th at Victoria, British Columbia’s Royal Theatre, the 39-city trek ends with another double header at New York’s Brooklyn Steel on October 26th and 27th. The Canadian leg running from the kick off through September 24th in Halifax, Nova Scotia will feature support from Dear Rouge and Bartees Strange on select dates, while openers for the US half (September 24th in Asheville through the Brooklyn gigs) are to be announced.

    Tickets are set to go on sale Friday, May 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time, but Consequence readers can get in earlier. Beginning Wednesday, May 4th at noon local time, use the code COSMETRIC at Ticketmaster for exclusive pre-sale access.

    The Formentera album art and tracklist have yet to be revealed, but you can find Metric’s complete tour itinerary underneath the “All Comes Crashing” video ahead.

    Metric 2022 Tour Dates:
    05/20 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center WTC $
    05/21 – Tlajomulco De Zúñiga, MX @ Corona Capital Guadalajara
    08/11 – Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre *
    08/12 – Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre *
    08/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre *
    08/15 – Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium *
    08/16 – Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium *
    08/17 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Convention Centre *
    0819 – Regina, SK @ Conexus Arts Centre *
    08/20 – Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place *
    08/21 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre *
    08/25 – London, ON @ London Music Hall #
    08/26 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^
    08/27 – Ottawa, ON @ National Arts Centre #
    08/29 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS #
    08/30 – Quebec City, QC @ Théâtre Capitole #
    09/01 – Halifax, NS @ Rebecca Cohn Auditorium #
    09/02 – Halifax, NS @ Rebecca Cohn Auditorium #
    09/24 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
    09/25 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
    09/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
    09/28 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
    09/29 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
    09/30 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
    10/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    10/03 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
    10/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
    10/07 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
    10/11 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
    10/12 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
    10/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
    10/15 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium
    10/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
    10/18 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
    10/19 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
    10/21 – Richmond, VA @ The National
    10/22 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
    10/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
    10/25 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
    10/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    10/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

    $ = w/ Young the Giant and Axel Catalán
    * = w/ Dear Rouge
    # = w/ Bartees Strange
    ^ = w/ Interpol, Spoon, and Bartees Strange

