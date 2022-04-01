Mick Jagger Shares New Song “Strange Game”: Stream

Mick Jagger has penned the theme song to Apple TV+’s new espionage series Slow Horses. Listen to the new single, dubbed “Strange Game,” below.

Jagger co-wrote “Strange Game” with film composer Daniel Pemberton, who — despite being the award-winning writer of the scores for Being the Ricardos, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, and Yesterday — ranked working with the Rolling Stones singer among the highlights of his career.

“I think we have managed to create an incredibly unique and original titles theme and I cannot wait for the rest of the world to hear it,” Pemberton said about “Strange Game” in a press statement.

The moody track mirrors the atmosphere of Slow Horses, a six-part show based on a series of books by Mick Herron. The show follows a team of British intelligence agents who work in the Slough House, the MI5 branch where disgraced agents are reassigned following career-altering mistakes.

Gary Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, “the brilliant but irascible leader” of the team. Kristen Scott Thomas, Jonathan Pryce, Olivia Cook, and Jack Lowden also star in the series.

Slow Horses is available to stream now on Apple TV+. In addition to writing television themes, Mick Jagger has also been dabbling in film: The musician is currently working with Questlove on a James Brown documentary that’s set to hit A&E in 2023.

Meanwhile, The Rolling Stones will tour the UK and Europe this summer in celebration of the band’s 60th anniversary.