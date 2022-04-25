Menu
Mick Jagger Touts Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly as the Future of Rock Music

The Rolling Stones frontman cited the two rockers as evidence there's "still a bit of life" in the genre

Yungblud (photo by Amy Harris), Mick Jagger (photo by Jaime Fernandez), and Machine Gun Kelly (photo by Amy Price)
April 24, 2022 | 9:24pm ET

    Mick Jagger has seen the future of rock ‘n’ roll, and their names are Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly.

    “In rock music you need energy, and there have not been a lot of new rock singers around. Now there are a few,” The Rolling Stones frontman said in a new interview with Swedish radio station P4 as reported by The Independent. “You have Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly. That kind of post-punk vibe makes me think there is still a bit of life in rock and roll.”

    Yungblud, who most recently released single “The Funeral” as a follow-up to 2020’s Weird!, has cited Jagger in the past as an inspiration for the type of career longevity he hopes to have, telling NME back in 2019, “I’m not arsed about being about for 10 minutes, have a hit song, get a fucking mansion, do too many drugs and kill myself. I want to be doing this until I look like Mick Jagger. He’s still sexy as fuck!”

    Meanwhile, Kelly has fueled the ongoing pop-punk revival on the charts thanks to his creative partnership with Travis Barker, which has spawned the hit albums Tickets to My Downfall and last month’s Mainstream Sellout. His upcoming arena tour with Avril Lavigne and openers WILLOW, Trippie Redd, Iann Diorr, and, of course, Barker, kicks off this summer. Get tickets here.

    The rapper-turned-rocker will also perform at Lollapalooza this July — much to the, ahem, displeasure of Joyner Lucas — though hopefully he’ll be wise enough not to cover System of a Down’s “Aerials” again after butchering the song on The Howard Stern Show earlier this month.

    As for Jagger’s Rolling Stones, they’re still going strong; this summer, they’ll embark on a European tour in celebration of the band’s 60th anniversary.

