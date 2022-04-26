Menu
Mikey Erg Announces New Album Love at Leeds, Shares “Almost Like Judee Sill”: Stream

Produced by the legendary Steve Albini, it features Jeff Rosenstock on lead guitar

mikey erg love at leeds almost like judee sill stream
Jeff Rosenstock, Alex Clute, Mikey Erg, and Lou Hanman, photo by Emily McKern
April 26, 2022 | 3:39pm ET

    Mikey Erg has a new album on the way. The punk veteran’s latest solo record, Love at Leeds, arrives June 24th via Don Giovanni Records, and first single “Almost Like Judee Sill” is out now.

    From his time as drummer and principal songwriter in The Ergs! to his current solo venture, Erg (born Mike Yannich) has been invested in DIY culture for two decades. Still, only recently was the musician able to work with a staple of the genre, producer (nay, recorder) Steve Albini (Nirvana, Pixies, The Breeders, PJ Harvey). Fulfilling a lifelong dream of his, Erg traveled up to Albini’s famous Electrical Audio in Chicago to record and mix Love at Leeds in just five days.

    Jeff Rosenstock, Alex Clute, and Lou Hanman, the team of musicians who helped Erg record his first solo album, Tentative Decisions, returned for this project, and Bernie Grundman Mastering handled its mastering.

    “Almost Like Judee Sill” offers the best of Albini’s raw production and Erg’s tight, melodic songwriting, as the artist honors the late folk composer with his typical chugging power chords and singalong chorus. Listen to the song below, and scroll onward for Love at Leeds’ artwork and tracklist. Pre-orders for the album are available here.

    Next month, Erg will lend support to Laura Jane Grace, Tim Kasher, and Anthony Green on their “Carousel Tour.” Check out those dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Love at Leeds Artwork:

    mikey erg love at leeds artwork

    Love at Leeds Tracklist:
    01. Sick as Your Secrets
    02. Caroline Told Me So
    03. Almost Like Judee Sill
    04. Always Like This
    05. Goodnight Vienna
    06. Landmines
    07. Love at Leeds
    08. On a Carousel
    09. Heartbreak #53
    10. Brandy & Congratulations

    Mikey Erg 2022 Tour Dates:
    05/01 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe ^
    05/02 — Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Club (The Rave Hall) ^
    05/03 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^
    05/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^
    05/06 — Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony ^

    ^ = w/ Laura Jane Grace, Tim Kasher, and Anthony Green

