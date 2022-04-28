Menu
Tom Cruise Unveils Mission: Impossible 7 Title

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One hits theaters on July 14th, 2023

mission impossible 7 title dead reckoning – part one
Mission: Impossible: Fallout (Paramount Pictures)
April 28, 2022 | 5:05pm ET

    Tom Cruise’s seventh go-around as IMF agent Ethan Hunt has received a title: Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

    The actor made the reveal during Paramount’s CinemaCon session on Thursday, during which he appeared in a pre-recorded message filmed atop a biplane while on the South African set of Mission: Impossible 8, which will presumably be called Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.

    Cruise’s splashy intro was followed by the trailer. As reported by Deadline, it opens with former IMF director Eugene Kittridge (Henry Czerny) addressing Hunt by giving him an ultimatum.

    “Your days of fighting for the greater good are over,” Kittridge says. “This is our chance to control the truth… the concepts of right and wrong for everyone for centuries to come. You’ve been fighting to save an ideal that doesn’t exist, never did. You need to pick a side.”

    Shots of Venice and the Vatican follow before The White Widow (Vanessa Kirby) and Ilsa (Rebecca Ferguson) are seen getting into some trouble. The trailer ends with the now-infamous stunt of Cruise jumping a motorcycle off a cliff. It’s currently unknown when the clip will debut online.

    Also returning for M:I 7 are Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Frederick Schmidt, with Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, and Cary Elwes joining the franchise. Director Christopher McQuarrie is back to helm his third consecutive installment of Mission: Impossible.

    After a number of delays due to COVID, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning – Part One is set for July 14th, 2023, with M:I 8 slated for June 28th, 2024.

    Up next for Cruise is Top Gun: Maverick, which debuted at CinemaCon on Thursday ahead of its premiere in theaters on May 27th.

