Mitski Announces New Summer Tour Dates

Mitski has added a smattering of new shows to her ongoing tour in support of her latest album, Laurel Hell.
In the UK and Europe, Mitski has surrounded her upcoming jaunt with Harry Styles by adding new headlining shows in cities like Belfast, Dublin, Liverpool, and Berlin. Meanwhile, in North America she’s announced new dates in Minneapolis, MN; Providence, RI; Troutdale, OR; and Burnaby, BC. Additionally, she’s added a second show at Radio City Music Hall in New York City to go along with a previously postponed makeup date. Check out Mitski’s updated tour schedule below (new dates are in bold).
Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale Friday, April 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
For a preview, check out Mitski’s thrilling late-night performance of “Stay Soft” on Jimmy Kimmel Live last month.
Mitski 2022 Tour Dates:
04/21 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory
04/22 – Leeds, UK @ University Stylus
04/23 – Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union
04/25 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
04/26 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
04/28 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse
04/20 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
04/30 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique
05/02 – Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix
05/03 – Paris, FR @ Le Cabaret Sauvage
05/04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
05/06 – Zurich, CH @ Les Docks
05/07 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
05/09 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol
05/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
05/11 – Stockholm, SE @ Nalen
05/12 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall
05/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik
05/15 – Cologne, DE @ Stollwerck
05/17 – Vienna, AT @ WUK
05/18 – Prague, CZ @ Rock Cafe
05/19 – Munich, DE @ Strom
05/21 – Istanbul, TR @ Zorlu Performing Arts Center
06/11 – Glasgow, UK @ Ibrox Stadium *
06/12 – Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall
06/13 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theater
06/15 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford *
06/16 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford *
06/18 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *
06/19 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *
06/21 – Cardiff, UK @ The Great Hall
06/22 – Liverpool, UK @ Mountford Hall
06/24 – Margate, UK @ Leisure Festival
06/25 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
06/28 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli
06/30 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
07/01 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/02 – Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Stockholm
07/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field %
07/16 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
07/22 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall (Rescheduled) #
07/23 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall #
07/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ @ Franklin Music Hall (Rescheduled) #
07/26 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner (Rescheduled) #
07/27 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner (Rescheduled) #
07/28 – Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park #
07/30 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
08/09 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
08/10 – Burnaby, BC @ Deer Lake Park ~
08/12 – Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival
08/16-18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound LA
* = w/ Harry Styles
% = w/ Indigo De Souza
# = w/ The Weather Station
~ = w/ Hurray For The Riff Raff