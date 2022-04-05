Menu
Mitski Announces New Summer Tour Dates

More shows in North America and Europe in support of Laurel Hell

Mitski 2022 tour dates
Mitski, photo by Nick Langlois
April 5, 2022 | 10:25am ET

    Mitski has added a smattering of new shows to her ongoing tour in support of her latest album, Laurel Hell.

    In the UK and Europe, Mitski has surrounded her upcoming jaunt with Harry Styles by adding new headlining shows in cities like Belfast, Dublin, Liverpool, and Berlin. Meanwhile, in North America she’s announced new dates in  Minneapolis, MN; Providence, RI; Troutdale, OR; and Burnaby, BC. Additionally, she’s added a second show at Radio City Music Hall in New York City to go along with a previously postponed makeup date. Check out Mitski’s updated tour schedule below (new dates are in bold).

    Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale Friday, April 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Related Video

    For a preview, check out Mitski’s thrilling late-night performance of “Stay Soft” on Jimmy Kimmel Live last month.

    Mitski 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/21 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory
    04/22 – Leeds, UK @ University Stylus
    04/23 – Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union
    04/25 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
    04/26 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
    04/28 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse
    04/20 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
    04/30 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique
    05/02 – Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix
    05/03 – Paris, FR @ Le Cabaret Sauvage
    05/04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    05/06 – Zurich, CH @ Les Docks
    05/07 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
    05/09 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol
    05/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
    05/11 – Stockholm, SE @ Nalen
    05/12 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall
    05/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik
    05/15 – Cologne, DE @ Stollwerck
    05/17 – Vienna, AT @ WUK
    05/18 – Prague, CZ @ Rock Cafe
    05/19 – Munich, DE @ Strom
    05/21 – Istanbul, TR @ Zorlu Performing Arts Center
    06/11 – Glasgow, UK @ Ibrox Stadium *
    06/12 – Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall
    06/13 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theater
    06/15 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford *
    06/16 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford *
    06/18 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *
    06/19 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *
    06/21 – Cardiff, UK @ The Great Hall
    06/22 – Liverpool, UK @ Mountford Hall
    06/24 – Margate, UK @ Leisure Festival
    06/25 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
    06/28 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli
    06/30 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
    07/01 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
    07/02 – Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Stockholm
    07/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field %
    07/16 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
    07/22 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall (Rescheduled) #
    07/23 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall #
    07/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ @ Franklin Music Hall (Rescheduled) #
    07/26 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner (Rescheduled) #
    07/27 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner (Rescheduled) #
    07/28 – Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park #
    07/30 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
    08/09 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
    08/10 – Burnaby, BC @ Deer Lake Park ~
    08/12 – Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival
    08/16-18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound LA

    * = w/ Harry Styles
    % = w/ Indigo De Souza
    # = w/ The Weather Station
    ~ = w/ Hurray For The Riff Raff

