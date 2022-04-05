Mitski Announces New Summer Tour Dates

Mitski has added a smattering of new shows to her ongoing tour in support of her latest album, Laurel Hell.

In the UK and Europe, Mitski has surrounded her upcoming jaunt with Harry Styles by adding new headlining shows in cities like Belfast, Dublin, Liverpool, and Berlin. Meanwhile, in North America she’s announced new dates in Minneapolis, MN; Providence, RI; Troutdale, OR; and Burnaby, BC. Additionally, she’s added a second show at Radio City Music Hall in New York City to go along with a previously postponed makeup date. Check out Mitski’s updated tour schedule below (new dates are in bold).

Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale Friday, April 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

For a preview, check out Mitski’s thrilling late-night performance of “Stay Soft” on Jimmy Kimmel Live last month.

Mitski 2022 Tour Dates:

04/21 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory

04/22 – Leeds, UK @ University Stylus

04/23 – Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

04/25 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

04/26 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

04/28 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse

04/20 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

04/30 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique

05/02 – Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix

05/03 – Paris, FR @ Le Cabaret Sauvage

05/04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

05/06 – Zurich, CH @ Les Docks

05/07 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

05/09 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol

05/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

05/11 – Stockholm, SE @ Nalen

05/12 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall

05/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik

05/15 – Cologne, DE @ Stollwerck

05/17 – Vienna, AT @ WUK

05/18 – Prague, CZ @ Rock Cafe

05/19 – Munich, DE @ Strom

05/21 – Istanbul, TR @ Zorlu Performing Arts Center

06/11 – Glasgow, UK @ Ibrox Stadium *

06/12 – Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall

06/13 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theater

06/15 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford *

06/16 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford *

06/18 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *

06/19 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium *

06/21 – Cardiff, UK @ The Great Hall

06/22 – Liverpool, UK @ Mountford Hall

06/24 – Margate, UK @ Leisure Festival

06/25 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

06/28 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli

06/30 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

07/01 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/02 – Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Stockholm

07/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field %

07/16 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

07/22 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall (Rescheduled) #

07/23 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall #

07/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ @ Franklin Music Hall (Rescheduled) #

07/26 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner (Rescheduled) #

07/27 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner (Rescheduled) #

07/28 – Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park #

07/30 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/09 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

08/10 – Burnaby, BC @ Deer Lake Park ~

08/12 – Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival

08/16-18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound LA

* = w/ Harry Styles

% = w/ Indigo De Souza

# = w/ The Weather Station

~ = w/ Hurray For The Riff Raff

