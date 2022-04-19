Momma Announce New Album Household Name, Share “Speeding 72”: Stream

Prepare to meet Momma: Today, the Brooklyn indie rock duo have announced their next album Household Name. It’s due for release on July 1st and marks their debut on Polyvinyl. As a preview, co-bandleaders Etta Friedman and Allegra Weingarten have shared the great single “Speeding 72” and its accompanying music video.

Indebted to alt-rock greats like Nirvana, Pavement, Smashing Pumpkins, Veruca Salt, and The Breeders, Momma make fuzzed-out guitar music that feels both warmly familiar and excitingly new. Household Name was also Friedman and Weingarten’s first time recording in a proper studio, giving their heavy riffs the hi-fi clarity they deserve without compromising the band’s ’90s-inspired grit. Pre-orders are ongoing.

“Speeding 72” is a tried-and-true summer jam, a breezy song about driving in a car intended for driving in a car. But despite its borderline hackneyed subject matter, “Speeding 72” is chock-full of sticky hooks as Friedman and Weingarten’s airy vocals urge you to join the ride. “Hey, I heard you’re coming from a complicated place at best/ I know a cure, put the pedal to the metal, lay it all to rest,” they sing. Watch the Zach Stone-directed music video for “Speeding 72” below, and remember to always wear your seatbelt.

Additionally, Momma will hit the road for a North American tour this year with stints opening for Snail Mail and Illuminati Hotties, as well as a handful of headlining shows at venues like Los Angeles’ The Echo and Brooklyn’s Music Hall of Williamsburg.

Tickets for the headlining dates go on sale Friday, April 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time, and you can get them at Ticketmaster. Find Momma’s tour schedule and details for Household Name below the jump.

Household Name Artwork:

Household Name Tracklist:

01. Rip Off

02. Speeding 72

03. Medicine

04. Rockstar

05. Motorbike

06. Tall Home

07. Lucky

08. Brave

09. Callin Me

10. Spider

11. No Stage

12. No Bite

Momma 2022 Tour Dates:

05/06 – Leeds, UK @ Headrow House %

05/07 – Glasgow, UK @ Road to the Great Escape

05/10 – London, UK @ Brixton Windmill

05/12 – Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape

05/13 – Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape

05/14 – Manchester, UK @ YES

08/12 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall !

08/16 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place !

08/17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony !

08/19 – Richmond, VA @ The National !

08/20 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa !

08/21 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre !

08/23 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theater !

08/24 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor !

08/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn !

08/27 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine !

08/28 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall !

08/30 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre !

08/31 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre !

09/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall !

09/03 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant !

09/04 – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre !

09/06 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre !

09/07 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre !

09/09 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore !

09/12 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall #

09/13 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground #

09/14 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake #

09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village #

09/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club #

09/20 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza %

09/21 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios %

09/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop %

09/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo %

09/25 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room %

09/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar %

09/30 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk – Indoors ^

10/01 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links ^

10/02 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Upstairs ^

10/04 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl ^

10/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s #

10/08 – New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg #

% = w/ ​Illuminati Hotties

! = w/ Snail Mail

# = w/ waveform*

% = w/ Pardoner

^ = w/ teethe