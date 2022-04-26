2022 Mother’s Day Gift Guide: Vinyl, Books and More

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 8th, and if you haven’t picked up a present for the music-loving mom in your life, no worries — we’ve got you covered.

We’ve compiled some of our favorite Mother’s Day gift ideas, from special vinyl and CD sets to merch, books, and other cool gear that will absolutely leave her beaming (and bragging all over her Facebook page).

And if you’re really short on time, you can skip the guide and solve all of your gift-giving problems with just a few clicks; Consequence merch is available here in our shop.

Check out the full gift guide below.

Vinyl and CD Sets

Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That LP ($28.98): Bonnie Raitt’s first full-length project in more than six years is full of both new compositions and covers. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee recorded this dazzling record throughout 2021, which features her distinctive, textural voice atop a sonic landscape that meets at the intersection of country and blues rock. This gatefold jacket LP comes in an indie-exclusive teal color variant that Mom will love – complete with an exclusive notecard from Raitt herself. You can get it from Bonnie’s official webstore here.

Ann Wilson – Fierce Bliss LP ($25.99): The legendary co-founder of Heart (and accomplished artist in her own right) is back with a new LP. Wilson’s newest record is lavish, polished rock n’ roll that takes no prisoners. Fierce Bliss was created with a blockbuster lineup of collaborators, including a feature from Vince Gill. You can get the standard black LP from Amazon.

Neil Young – Official Release Series #4 Vinyl Box Set ($99.98): Diehard Neil Young fans will love the newest installment of the iconic rocker’s Official Releases remastering series. Volume 4’s offerings are eclectic, spanning from folk to Young’s stint as a big band leader. This set includes 1980’s Hawks & Doves, 1981’s Reactor with Crazy Horse, 1988’s This One’s For You, and 1989’s Eldorado EP, which was previously a release exclusive to Australia and Japan. The box set also includes digital FLAC redemption codes for all of the LPs. You can pre-order the box set (out April 29th) via Neil’s official webstore.

Sheryl Crow – Sheryl: Music From The Feature Documentary 2CD Set ($19.98): Acting as the companion piece to the legendary singer-songwriter’s forthcoming documentary, Sheryl, this 2-CD set features thirty-five songs spanning her decades-long career. From hits like “If It Makes You Happy” and “Soak Up the Sun” to star-studded collaborations with heavy-hitters like Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, and Sting, this CD set has everything a Sheryl Crow fan could possibly want. You can pre-order the set (shipping May 6th) here.