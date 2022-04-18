MUNA Perform “Anything But Me” on Ellen: Watch

MUNA made their daytime television debut on Monday, April 18th, when they stopped by The Ellen Degeneres Show to perform their recent single “Anything But Me.” Watch the lighthearted performance below.

Clad in coordinated, purple-and-black outfits, Katie Gavin, Naomi McPherson, and Josette Maskin brought their signature synth pop flamboyance to the talk show, a fittingly upbeat atmosphere for the strong-willed breakup storyline of “Anything But Me.”

“You’re gonna say that I’m on a high horse/ I think that my horse is regular-sized/ Did you ever think maybe you’re on a pony/ Going in circles on a carousel ride?” Gavin sings, while McPherson and Maskin sway beside them.

The tongue-in-cheek banger is the latest jovial single from MUNA, whose Phoebe Bridgers collab “Silk Chiffon” — which we named Song of the Week — previously blew up with a similarly 2000s-esque pop chorus (watch the artists perform the hit on Corden here).

This summer, the trio will embark on a North American tour — tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.