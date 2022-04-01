Municipal Waste Announce New Album Electrified Brain, Unleash “Grave Dive”: Stream

Municipal Waste have announced their seventh studio album, Electrified Brain, arriving July 1st. They also shared the single “Grave Dive.”

The band’s upbeat brand of crossover thrash metal is always a joy to hear, and the Virginia-based act keep the foot firmly on the gas on “Grave Dive.” Hooky riffs push the song forward while energetic frontman Tony Foresta is backed by a healthy dose of gang-vocal shouts.

“It’s in the vein of songs like ‘Headbanger Face Rip’ and ‘Wave of Death’,” Foresta said in a press release. “It’s an inspirational song for our fans to cause bodily harm to themselves, but in a loud and healthy way, of course.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Electrified Brain marks Municipal Waste’s first album in five years, following 2017’s Slime and Punishment. The band recorded the album in Philadelphia with producer Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Code Orange).

“We’re not writing any love ballads to sell records,” Foresta notes. “We’re just doing what we’ve always done since the band started — and that’s try to write loud, fast, and ripping hardcorepunkmetal. We hope you walk away with some bloody ears, blown speakers, pissed off parents, black eyes, and a healthy distrust of authority.”

Ahead of the album release, Municipal Waste will be hitting the road for a short US tour in May with support from a stacked bill including Pig Destroyer, Dwarves, and Spy. The trek kicks off May 13th in Reno, Nevada, and runs through May 18th in Portland, Oregon. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

You can pre-order Electrified Brain via Municipal Waste’s website. Stream “Grave Dive” and see the artwork, tracklist, and tour dates below.

Electrified Brain Artwork:



Electrified Brain Tracklist:

01. Electrified Brain

02. Demoralizer

03. Last Crawl

04. Grave Dive

05. The Bite

06. High Speed Steel

07. Thermonuclear Protection

08. Blood Vessel – Boat Jail

09. Crank The Heat

10. Restless and Wicked

11. Ten Cent Beer Night

12. Barreled Rage

13. Putting On Errors

14. Paranormal Janitor

Municipal Waste’s 2022 US Tour Dates with Pig Destroyer, Dwarves, and Spy:

05/13 – Reno, NV @ Virginia Street Brewery *

05/14 – Turlock, CA @ Dazed on the Green ^

05/15 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst

05/16 – Bend, OR @ Midtown Ballroom/Domino

05/17 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

05/18 – Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom

Advertisement

* = No Pig Destroyer

^ = No Pig Destroyer and Spy