Municipal Waste Announce New Album Electrified Brain, Unleash “Grave Dive”: Stream

The crossover thrash band is heading out on a brief May tour ahead of the LP release

municipal waste electrified brain
Municipal Waste (photo by Kip Dawkins)
April 1, 2022 | 12:47pm ET

    Municipal Waste have announced their seventh studio album, Electrified Brain, arriving July 1st. They also shared the single “Grave Dive.”

    The band’s upbeat brand of crossover thrash metal is always a joy to hear, and the Virginia-based act keep the foot firmly on the gas on “Grave Dive.” Hooky riffs push the song forward while energetic frontman Tony Foresta is backed by a healthy dose of gang-vocal shouts.

    “It’s in the vein of songs like ‘Headbanger Face Rip’ and ‘Wave of Death’,” Foresta said in a press release. “It’s an inspirational song for our fans to cause bodily harm to themselves, but in a loud and healthy way, of course.”

    Electrified Brain marks Municipal Waste’s first album in five years, following 2017’s Slime and Punishment. The band recorded the album in Philadelphia with producer Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Code Orange).

    “We’re not writing any love ballads to sell records,” Foresta notes. “We’re just doing what we’ve always done since the band started — and that’s try to write loud, fast, and ripping hardcorepunkmetal. We hope you walk away with some bloody ears, blown speakers, pissed off parents, black eyes, and a healthy distrust of authority.”

    Ahead of the album release, Municipal Waste will be hitting the road for a short US tour in May with support from a stacked bill including Pig Destroyer, Dwarves, and Spy. The trek kicks off May 13th in Reno, Nevada, and runs through May 18th in Portland, Oregon. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    You can pre-order Electrified Brain via Municipal Waste’s website. Stream “Grave Dive” and see the artwork, tracklist, and tour dates below.

    Electrified Brain Artwork:
    municipal waste electrified brain

    Electrified Brain Tracklist:
    01. Electrified Brain
    02. Demoralizer
    03. Last Crawl
    04. Grave Dive
    05. The Bite
    06. High Speed Steel
    07. Thermonuclear Protection
    08. Blood Vessel – Boat Jail
    09. Crank The Heat
    10. Restless and Wicked
    11. Ten Cent Beer Night
    12. Barreled Rage
    13. Putting On Errors
    14. Paranormal Janitor

    Municipal Waste’s 2022 US Tour Dates with Pig Destroyer, Dwarves, and Spy:
    05/13 – Reno, NV @ Virginia Street Brewery *
    05/14 – Turlock, CA @ Dazed on the Green ^
    05/15 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst
    05/16 – Bend, OR @ Midtown Ballroom/Domino
    05/17 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
    05/18 – Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom

    * = No Pig Destroyer
    ^ = No Pig Destroyer and Spy

    municipal waste tour 2022

