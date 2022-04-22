Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

My Idea Share Origins of Debut Album CRY MFER: Exclusive

Lily Konigsberg and Nate Amos' new project was inspired by Elliott Smith, Ween, Ariana Grande, and more

My Idea CRY MFER Origins new album stream
My Idea Origins, photo by OK McCausland
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
April 22, 2022 | 9:55am ET

    Our Origins series gives artists a platform to break down everything that went into their newest release. Today, My Idea give insight into their debut album, CRY MFER.

    My Idea, the band of Lily Konigsberg and Nate Amos, have released CRY MFER, their first full-length album and the follow-up to their debut EP, That’s My Idea. The LP is out today (April 22) via Hardly Art.

    For those who are plugged into a very particular sect of the indie scene currently burgeoning in New York City, My Idea might seem like an emotionally unstable, fucked-up version of a supergroup. Konigsberg makes up one-third of the NYC darlings Palberta and has earned name recognition in her own right thanks to her 2021 solo album, Lily We Need to Talk Now. Amos hails from the indie-dance duo Water from Your Eyes, who also had an acclaimed release last year with Structure. Both are hearts-on-their-sleeves, self-aware, committed artists.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    But local scene politics and accolades don’t seem to have played a factor in the formation of My Idea. Instead, Konigsberg and Amos formed a messy, ever-evolving, and extremely close friendship. Both being artists at heart, what else could be the result of such intense confusion other than music?

    Their debut album as My Idea fuses the two similar, but distinct, worlds of Konigsberg and Amos. Equally dancy and punky, as well as emotional and avant-garde, the 15 songs on the album play with a multitude of genres and tones. It’s no surprise then, that the album’s influences were similarly diverse.

    CRY MFER is chaotic in sound and content and serves as a document of what my brain was like in 2020 when I met Nate,” Konigsberg tells Consequence. “The chaos we created together and the chaos I created alone skyrocketed in that time.”

    Advertisement

    Such chaos defines CRY MFER without overwhelming it. It’s the type of chaos that makes sense within the context of Elliott Smith appreciation or a self-aware, unapologetic love of Justin Bieber. It’s pop for those without answers — for those who don’t even know what questions to ask.

    Check out CRY MFER below, followed by Konigsberg and Amos’ explanation of everything that went into the album.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

pinkpantheress willow where you are new single music video watch stream collab

PinkPantheress Taps WILLOW for New Single "Where you are": Stream

April 22, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion Unveils New Single "Plan B": Stream

April 22, 2022

pusha t it's almost dry new album stream

Pusha T Unleashes New Album It's Almost Dry: Stream

April 22, 2022

spiritualized everything was beautiful stream

Spiritualized Release New Album Everything Was Beautiful: Stream

April 21, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

My Idea Share Origins of Debut Album CRY MFER: Exclusive

Menu Shop Search Sale