Comedy Auteur Nancy Meyers Making Directorial Comeback at Netflix

The filmmaker of The Father of the Bride and The Parent Trap has been on hiatus since 2015

Nancy Meyers, photo by Vera Anderson/WireImage
April 5, 2022 | 3:36pm ET

    Nancy Meyers, one of the sharpest comedic voices of her generation, will return after a long hiatus to direct a new movie for Netflix.

    Meyers’ last film was 2015’s The Intern, which earned over five times its $35 million budget despite middling reviews (59% on Rotten Tomatoes). But the flick has a large and devoted fanbase that counts among its numbers Quentin Tarantino, who said it deserved an Oscar. Now, via The Hollywood Reporter, a 72-year-old Meyers is back to write, direct, and executive produce a new movie, though the title and plot details are being kept a secret.

    For decades Meyers reigned as the queen of the mid-budget comedy, having scripted such hits as Private Benjamin and The Father of the Bride before making her directorial debut with The Parent Trap. She followed that with What Women Want, Something’s Gotta Give, The Holiday, and It’s Complicated, each a box office hit despite indifference from many (male) critics who for some reason often fixated on her movie’s kitchens.

    Related Video

    By the time of The Intern’s release in 2015, Hollywood’s increasing reverence for superhero movies cooled the mid-budget market. “I am taking a break,” Meyers said in 2019. “The business has changed in a way that is somewhat unrecognizable to me. I am not sure how much I want to do it.”

    Several years later, the industry has changed once again. While caped crusaders continue to flounce their way through theaters, streaming platforms have become the natural home of mid-budget comedies. Netflix in particular loves to release romantic stories around the winter holidays, and that Christmas season is also when Meyers’ comedies usually came out. This partnership could be a match made in heaven.

