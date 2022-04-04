Menu
2022 Grammys: Nas Performs Medley of Classics: Watch

Including "I Can," "Made You Look," and "One Mic," as well as his 2021 album cut "Rare"

Nas, photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
April 3, 2022 | 10:06pm ET

    Nas took to the stage at the 2022 Grammys to perform a thrilling medley of his songs “I Can,” “Made You Look,” “One Mic,” and “Rare.” Watch a replay below.

    After being introduced by host Trevor Noah as “your favorite rapper’s favorite rapper,” the 16-time Grammy nominee kicked off the performance with a young boy sitting on the stage, lip-syncing to the playground call-and-repeat of 2002’s “I Can.” From there, he segued seamlessly into a quick verse of 2002’s “Made You Look” before launching into a high-octane rendition of “One Mic” while backed by a full band.

    Finally, Nas fast-forwarded to the current day by treating the audience to “Rare,” an album cut from 2021’s King’s Disease II. During this year’s ceremony, the New York native added two additional nods to his litany of Grammy nominations — for Best Rap Song (“Bath Salts”) and Best Rap Album (the aforementioned King’s Disease II).

    The 2022 Grammys also featured performances from Silk Sonic, Billie Eilish, BTS, and Lil Nas X, among others. Check out the full list of winners here, and find our full coverage here.

