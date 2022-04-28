Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

National Concert Week Offers $25 All-In Tickets for 3,700 Upcoming Shows

Get discounted tickets to Jack White, Kraftwerk, The Killers, Roxy Music, Florence + The Machine, and many more

National Concert Week
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 28, 2022 | 10:00am ET

    Between May 4th and 10th, Live Nation will offer $25 all-in tickets to more than 3,700 shows across North America as part of its annual National Concert Week campaign.

    Discounted tickets will be available for shows including Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill anniversary tour with Garbage; Wu-Tang and Nas’ “NY State of Mind” tour; Jack White’s “Supply Chain Issues Tour”; Tears for Fears’ upcoming jaunt with Garbage; Rob Zombie and Mudvayne’s co-headlining outing; New Order and Pet Shop Boys’ co-headlining tour; Kraftwerk’s “3D Tour”; and Interpol and Spoon’s upcoming tour together.

    Some of the other notable acts included in the promotion are The Killers, The Who, Florence + The Machine, Roxy Music, HAIM, Morrissey, Machine Gun Kelly, The Black Keys, Willie Nelson, Tenacious D, The Chicks, Halsey, Swedish House Mafia, Slipknot, Primus, Deftones, Sigur Rós, DEVO, Duran Duran, Spoon, Bon Iver, Steely Dan, Jason Isbell, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Coheed and Cambria, The Avett Brothers, Rex Orange County, Denzel Curry, and many more.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Not limited to just music, concert-goers can also pick up discounted tickets for comedians like Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, Tina Fey, John Mulaney, Bill Burr, Lewis Black, Patton Oswalt, Brian Regan, and Chelsea Handler.

    All of these tickets and more will be available starting May 4th at 10:00 a.m. ET via the National Concert Week website. A pre-sale for Citi Card is set for May 3rd at 8:00 a.m. ET.

    You can find a full list of participating artists, dates, and venues here.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

bay area strikes back tour 2022

Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel Add Fall 2022 North American Leg to "Bay Strikes Back" Tour

April 27, 2022

Michael Buble tour

How to Get Tickets to Michael Bublé's 2022 Tour

April 26, 2022

Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour Tickets dates 2022

How to Get Tickets to "Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour"

April 26, 2022

Lil Nas X tickets Long Live Montero Tour 2022 dates

How to Get Tickets to Lil Nas X's 2022 Tour

April 26, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

National Concert Week Offers $25 All-In Tickets for 3,700 Upcoming Shows

Menu Shop Search Sale