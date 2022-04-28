National Concert Week Offers $25 All-In Tickets for 3,700 Upcoming Shows

Between May 4th and 10th, Live Nation will offer $25 all-in tickets to more than 3,700 shows across North America as part of its annual National Concert Week campaign.

Discounted tickets will be available for shows including Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill anniversary tour with Garbage; Wu-Tang and Nas’ “NY State of Mind” tour; Jack White’s “Supply Chain Issues Tour”; Tears for Fears’ upcoming jaunt with Garbage; Rob Zombie and Mudvayne’s co-headlining outing; New Order and Pet Shop Boys’ co-headlining tour; Kraftwerk’s “3D Tour”; and Interpol and Spoon’s upcoming tour together.

Some of the other notable acts included in the promotion are The Killers, The Who, Florence + The Machine, Roxy Music, HAIM, Morrissey, Machine Gun Kelly, The Black Keys, Willie Nelson, Tenacious D, The Chicks, Halsey, Swedish House Mafia, Slipknot, Primus, Deftones, Sigur Rós, DEVO, Duran Duran, Spoon, Bon Iver, Steely Dan, Jason Isbell, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Coheed and Cambria, The Avett Brothers, Rex Orange County, Denzel Curry, and many more.

Not limited to just music, concert-goers can also pick up discounted tickets for comedians like Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, Tina Fey, John Mulaney, Bill Burr, Lewis Black, Patton Oswalt, Brian Regan, and Chelsea Handler.

All of these tickets and more will be available starting May 4th at 10:00 a.m. ET via the National Concert Week website. A pre-sale for Citi Card is set for May 3rd at 8:00 a.m. ET.

You can find a full list of participating artists, dates, and venues here.