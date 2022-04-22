Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Neko Case Shares New Song “Oh, Shadowless”: Stream

The song rounds off her new retrospective compilation Wild Creatures

neko case oh shadowless stream
Neko Case, photo by Ebru Yildiz
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 22, 2022 | 3:15pm ET

    Neko Case has a new retrospective compilation out today. Alongside 22 past favorites, Wild Creatures boasts a brand new song called “Oh, Shadowless.” Take a listen below.

    “Oh, Shadowless” begins as a gentle waltz, with chiming guitars and Case’s sweet vocals swirling together in a genial lullaby. Before long, however, a barrage of feedback and drums break the spell, revealing a sense of foreboding hiding under the surface. It makes sense, then, that Case’s main refrain is “Sandman is coming, but he’s taking too long.” The single comes with a charming stop-motion music video directed by Laura Plansker, and its furry characters can’t seem to get a peaceful night’s sleep, either.

    Consequence caught up with Case to gain some insight on her new single, and to look back on her 25-year career. “That’s one of those where I really want people to think about what that means for them,” she said about the track. “I really want people to see the little vest in the thrift store that is the song ‘Oh, Shadowless’ and say, ‘I’m gonna get that! It’s two dollars, and I’m going to try wearing it for a while!'” You can revisit the interview here.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Case has also announced a US tour that includes shows with Indigo Girls to She & Him. See the full list of dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Neko Case 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/28 — Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall ~
    04/29 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom ~
    05/28 — Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios ~
    05/29 — Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios ~
    06/01 — Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre +
    06/02 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger +
    06/03 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater +
    06/04 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall +
    06/07 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s #
    06/08 — San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay #
    06/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at the Ace Hotel #
    06/11 — San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater #
    06/12 — Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre #
    06/13 — Grass Valley, CA @ The Center for the Arts #
    06/15 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Vogue Theatre %
    06/16 — Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo %
    06/17 — Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square *
    06/18 — Spokane, WA @ Bing Crosby Theater %
    06/19 — Boise, ID @ Egyptian Theatre %
    06/22 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^
    06/23 — Omaha, NE @ The Admiral Theater !
    06/24 — St. Louis, MO @ Sheldon Concert Hall !
    08/28 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl &
    08/29 — Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre &
    09/01 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue &
    09/02 — Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre &
    09/03 — Evanston, IL @ Out of Space @ Temperance Beer Co. @
    09/04 — Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival
    09/06 — Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall ?
    09/07 — Boston, MA @ Emerson Colonial Theatre ?
    09/08 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ?
    09/09 — Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap $
    09/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ?
    09/12 — Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel ?
    09/13 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse ?
    09/16 — Anchorage, AK @ Alaska Center for the Performing Arts
    09/17 — Fairbanks, AK @ Hering Auditorium

    ~ = w/ Kara Jackson
    + = w/ M. Ward
    # = w/ Leyla McCalla
    % = w/ Gabby Moreno
    * = w/ Indigo Girls
    ^ = w/ Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine
    ! = w/ Bendigo Fletcher
    $ = w/ She & Him
    & = w/ Disq
    @ = w/ Courtney Marie Andrews
    ? = w/ Sean Rowe

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

070 shake you can't kill me new album announce skin and bones new single music video stream watch

070 Shake Announces New Album YOU CAN'T KILL ME, Shares "Skin and Bones": Stream

April 22, 2022

Rage Against the Machine Voice Solidarity with Palestinians

Rage Against the Machine Announce UK/European Tour with Run the Jewels

April 22, 2022

upsahl 2022 north american headlining tour dates

UPSAHL Announces 2022 North American Headlining Tour

April 22, 2022

Dance Gavin Dance album tour

Dance Gavin Dance Announce New Album, Will Proceed with Tour in Wake of Bassist's Passing

April 22, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Neko Case Shares New Song "Oh, Shadowless": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale