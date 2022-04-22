Neko Case Shares New Song “Oh, Shadowless”: Stream

Neko Case has a new retrospective compilation out today. Alongside 22 past favorites, Wild Creatures boasts a brand new song called “Oh, Shadowless.” Take a listen below.

“Oh, Shadowless” begins as a gentle waltz, with chiming guitars and Case’s sweet vocals swirling together in a genial lullaby. Before long, however, a barrage of feedback and drums break the spell, revealing a sense of foreboding hiding under the surface. It makes sense, then, that Case’s main refrain is “Sandman is coming, but he’s taking too long.” The single comes with a charming stop-motion music video directed by Laura Plansker, and its furry characters can’t seem to get a peaceful night’s sleep, either.

Consequence caught up with Case to gain some insight on her new single, and to look back on her 25-year career. “That’s one of those where I really want people to think about what that means for them,” she said about the track. “I really want people to see the little vest in the thrift store that is the song ‘Oh, Shadowless’ and say, ‘I’m gonna get that! It’s two dollars, and I’m going to try wearing it for a while!'” You can revisit the interview here.

Case has also announced a US tour that includes shows with Indigo Girls to She & Him. See the full list of dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

Neko Case 2022 Tour Dates:

04/28 — Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall ~

04/29 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom ~

05/28 — Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios ~

05/29 — Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios ~

06/01 — Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre +

06/02 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger +

06/03 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater +

06/04 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall +

06/07 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s #

06/08 — San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay #

06/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at the Ace Hotel #

06/11 — San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater #

06/12 — Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre #

06/13 — Grass Valley, CA @ The Center for the Arts #

06/15 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Vogue Theatre %

06/16 — Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo %

06/17 — Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square *

06/18 — Spokane, WA @ Bing Crosby Theater %

06/19 — Boise, ID @ Egyptian Theatre %

06/22 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

06/23 — Omaha, NE @ The Admiral Theater !

06/24 — St. Louis, MO @ Sheldon Concert Hall !

08/28 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl &

08/29 — Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre &

09/01 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue &

09/02 — Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre &

09/03 — Evanston, IL @ Out of Space @ Temperance Beer Co. @

09/04 — Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival

09/06 — Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall ?

09/07 — Boston, MA @ Emerson Colonial Theatre ?

09/08 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ?

09/09 — Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap $

09/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ?

09/12 — Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel ?

09/13 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse ?

09/16 — Anchorage, AK @ Alaska Center for the Performing Arts

09/17 — Fairbanks, AK @ Hering Auditorium

~ = w/ Kara Jackson

+ = w/ M. Ward

# = w/ Leyla McCalla

% = w/ Gabby Moreno

* = w/ Indigo Girls

^ = w/ Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine

! = w/ Bendigo Fletcher

$ = w/ She & Him

& = w/ Disq

@ = w/ Courtney Marie Andrews

? = w/ Sean Rowe

