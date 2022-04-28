Neneh Cherry Announces Collaborative Album, The Versions, Featuring Robyn, Sia & More

Neneh Cherry has revealed the tracklist for her upcoming collaborative album, The Versions, out June 10th via Republic Records.

The 10-track LP was heralded by Robyn’s take on the singer-songwriter’s 1988 worldwide hit “Buffalo Stance” featuring a guest assist from Mapei, but will also include interpretations from her substantial discography by the likes of ANOHNI (“Woman”), Seinabo Sey (“Kisses on the Wind”), Jamila Woods (Man’s Europe-exclusive single “Kootchi”), and more, plus a remix of 1993’s “Buddy X” by Honey Dijon.

The list of all-female collaborators on the studio set were hand selected by Cherry due to their personal connections to her life, career and music. In a statement, Robyn referred to the singer as her “very first queen,” saying, “Neneh was my favorite artist when she hit the scene. I saved my pocket money for red filas and dreamt one day we would meet. When I was struggling with my mental health in my early twenties, I somehow ended up in their house being taken care of as if I was one of their own children.”

Robyn continued, “I called her husband during a suicide attempt, who had been mentoring me as an incredible music producer, and they gave me all the love I could have dreamt of. I owe them a huge thanks and would sing ‘a-b-c’ for them if they asked.”

In tandem with the announcement, Cherry has shared Sia’s take on “Manchild,” the 1989 follow-up to “Buffalo Stance” from her groundbreaking solo album Raw Like Sushi. Stream the track and check out the album artwork and complete tracklist after the jump. Pre-save The Versions here.

The Versions Artwork:

The Versions Tracklist:

01. Buffalo Stance (feat. Robyn and Mapei)

02. Manchild (feat. Sia)

03. Woman (feat. ANOHNI)

04. Buddy X (feat. Greentea Peng)

05. Kootchi (feat. Jamila Woods)

06. Sassy (feat. TYSON)

07. Heart (feat. Sudan Archives)

08. Kisses On The Wind (feat. Seinabo Sey)

09. Manchild (feat. Kelsey Lu)

10. Buddy X (Honey Dijon Remix)

