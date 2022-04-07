Netflix Unveils Trailer for John Wayne Gacy Docuseries: Watch

Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming documentary Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes. Watch it below.

“What I tell you is what I know as fact,” John Wayne Gacy can be heard saying in the clip, before proclaiming, “I’m a power person. I enjoy power. Nobody else had the guts to pull off what I pulled off. I outsmarted you again.”

According to a release by Netflix, the three-episode true crime docuseries promises to feature brand-new interviews with “key participants” connected to the infamous serial killer, who brutally murdered 33 young men and boys from 1972 to 1976, including testimony from a rare survivor and commentary from several people who’ve never before spoken publicly. Gacy, who regularly performed at charitable events dressed as a clown, was convicted and sentenced to death in 1980, and executed by lethal injection in 1994.

Advertisement

Related Video

In the trailer, an unnamed survivor recounts his experience with the serial killer, saying, “I heard a click behind me. It was a revolver, and he had it pointed at my head,” while Gacy later chillingly declares with a laugh, “I have no remorse. Clowns can get away with anything. Clowns can get away with murder.”

Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes will premiere on the streamer on April 20th.

Director Joe Berlinger previously helmed the first iteration of the Netflix series, Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, which premiered back in 2019.

Other new releases making their way to Netflix in the near future include Nancy Meyers’ hotly-anticipated directorial comeback, Abercrombie and Fitch documentary White Hot, and the final seven episodes of Ozark.

Advertisement