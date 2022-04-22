Nicholas Braun Writing HBO Series About a Struggling 2000s Indie Band

Succession star and NYC nightlife darling Nicholas Braun is ready to put his music nerddom in the spotlight. The actor is teaming up with producer Chris Buongiorno to develop a half-hour series for HBO about an indie band in the early 2000s, Variety reports.

Titled One for the Road, the series is described as a “candid and intimate story of a talented but dysfunctional band struggling to survive the rapidly changing landscape of independent music” in the aughts.

“If anybody wants us to join their band for research please let us know,” Braun wrote on Instagram. Will this band embody the post-punk revivalism of The Strokes and Interpol? Will it initiate a much-needed electroclash renaissance by emulating long-forgotten greats like Fischerspooner or Ladytron? Or will Braun finally lean into his calling as a pop-punk misfit?

Braun and Buongiorno will co-write One for the Road in addition to serving as executive producers. Aside from his unforgettable role as Cousin Greg on Succession, Braun also appeared in the 2021 dramedy Zola. Meanwhile, Buongiorno was an associate producer on Spider-Man: Far from Home and a co-producer on Spider Man: No Way Home.