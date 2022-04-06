Menu
Nine Inch Nails Replacing Foo Fighters at Boston Calling 2022

Foo Fighters dropped off the bill following Taylor Hawkins' death

Nine Inch Nails, photo by Melinda Oswandel
April 6, 2022 | 12:34pm ET

    Nine Inch Nails will replace Foo Fighters as the Friday headliner at next month’s Boston Calling Festival.

    Foo Fighters canceled all of their upcoming tour dates, including their appearance at Boston Calling, following the tragic death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

    Instead, Nine Inch Nails will now close out Boston Calling’s opening night on Friday, May 27th. The Trent Reznor-led outfit joins a lineup that includes co-headliners The Strokes and Metallica, as well as Avril Lavigne, HAIM, Run the Jewels, Weezer, Glass Animals, Modest Mouse, Japanese Breakfast, Cheap Trick, and more.

    Boston Calling takes place May 27th-29th at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Boston, MA. Tickets to the festival are still available to purchase.

    Nine Inch Nails have a number of other upcoming tour dates on the calendar, which marks the band’s first extensive outing in four years. You can see the tour schedule below, and purchase tickets here.

    Boston Calling 2022 lineup

    Nine Inch Nails 2022 US Tour Dates:
    04/28 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
    04/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
    05/01 – Franklin, TN @ First Bank Amphitheater
    05/27 – Boston, CA @ Boston Calling
    09/02 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    09/03 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    09/07 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
    09/09 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
    09/11 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
    09/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater
    09/16-18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound LA
    09/22 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival
    09/24 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

    * = w/ Ministry and Nitzer Ebb

