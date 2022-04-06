Nine Inch Nails Replacing Foo Fighters at Boston Calling 2022

Nine Inch Nails will replace Foo Fighters as the Friday headliner at next month’s Boston Calling Festival.

Foo Fighters canceled all of their upcoming tour dates, including their appearance at Boston Calling, following the tragic death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Instead, Nine Inch Nails will now close out Boston Calling’s opening night on Friday, May 27th. The Trent Reznor-led outfit joins a lineup that includes co-headliners The Strokes and Metallica, as well as Avril Lavigne, HAIM, Run the Jewels, Weezer, Glass Animals, Modest Mouse, Japanese Breakfast, Cheap Trick, and more.

Advertisement

Related Video

Boston Calling takes place May 27th-29th at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Boston, MA. Tickets to the festival are still available to purchase.

Nine Inch Nails have a number of other upcoming tour dates on the calendar, which marks the band’s first extensive outing in four years. You can see the tour schedule below, and purchase tickets here.

Nine Inch Nails 2022 US Tour Dates:

04/28 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

04/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/01 – Franklin, TN @ First Bank Amphitheater

05/27 – Boston, CA @ Boston Calling

09/02 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/03 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/07 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

09/09 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

09/11 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

09/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater

09/16-18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound LA

09/22 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

09/24 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

Advertisement

* = w/ Ministry and Nitzer Ebb