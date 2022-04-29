Menu
Nine Inch Nails Play First Show in Four Years: Video + Setlist

The 21-song set included a pair of David Bowie covers

Nine Inch Nails 2022 tour kick-off
Nine Inch Nails, photo via YouTube
April 29, 2022 | 10:15am ET

    Nine Inch Nails played their first show in four years at the Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, North Carolina on Thursday night.

    The Trent Reznor-led outfit performed a career-spanning 21-song set that opened with four songs from The Fragile, followed by multiple tracks from each The Downward Spiral and With Teeth. Notably, the band dusted off “Every Day Is Exactly the Same,” from With Teeth, for the first time since 2006.

    Elsewhere in the set, NIN covered a pair of David Bowie songs, “I’m Afraid of Americans” and “Fashion,” the latter marking the first time the band performed the song live in concert. (Reznor and Atticus Ross first covered the song as part of a David Bowie virtual tribute concert in 2021.)

    To close the show, NIN played a three-song encore that included “Reptile,” “And All That Could Have Been,” and “Hurt.”

    Watch fan-capture footage of the concert and see the full setlist below.

    Thursday night’s show in Raleigh marked the beginning of Nine Inch Nails’ 2022 US tour. They’re next set to headline Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival on Saturday, followed by shows in Daytona Beach, Philadelphia, and Boston, with additional dates scheduled in the fall. Check out their full tour itinerary, and get tickets to their upcoming dates via Ticketmaster.

    Also check out our list of NIN’s 10 best songs, which we published to coincide with the tour’s kick-off.

    Setlist:
    Somewhat Damaged
    The Day the World Went Away
    The Frail
    The Wretched
    March of the Pigs
    1,000,000
    Survivalism
    Piggy
    Closer (with ‘The Only Time’ breakdown)
    The Perfect Drug
    The Becoming
    This Isn’t the Place
    Every Day Is Exactly the Same (first performance since 2006)
    I’m Afraid of Americans (David Bowie cover)
    Fashion (David Bowie cover) (live debut)
    Only
    The Hand That Feeds
    Head Like a Hole

    Encore:
    Reptile
    And All That Could Have Been
    Hurt

    Nine Inch Nails 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
    05/01 – Franklin, TN @ First Bank Amphitheater ^
    05/22 — Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
    05/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia $
    05/25 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia $
    05/27 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
    06/15 — Glasgow, UK @ 02 Academy Glasgow
    06/20 — Manchester, UK @ 02 Apollo Manchester
    06/21 — London, UK @ 02 Academy Brixton
    09/02 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #
    09/03 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #
    09/07 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield #
    09/09 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater #
    09/11 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley #
    09/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater #
    09/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound
    09/22 — Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life
    09/24 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

    ^ = w/ Boy Harsher
    $ = w/ 100 Gecs
    # = w/ Yves Tumor
    * = w/ Ministry and Nitzer Ebb

