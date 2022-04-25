Menu
Nine Inch Nails Add Yves Tumor, 100 Gecs, and Boy Harsher to 2022 Tour Dates

Joining a previously announced performance with Ministry and Nitzer Ebb

Yves Tumor (photo by Kris Lori), Nine Inch Nails (Philip Cosores), and 100 Gecs (Mikey Joyce)
April 25, 2022 | 1:29pm ET

    Nine Inch Nails have announced more details for their upcoming 2022 tour, with Yves Tumor, 100 Gecs, and Boy Harsher now set to join the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers for various US dates.

    The Trent Rezor-led outfit had previously announced a September performance in Cleveland with fellow industrial titans Ministry and Nitzer Ebb. Now, NIN have unveiled more company for the road, starting with Boy Harsher, who will join the trek for opening night in Raleigh, North Carolina on April 28th as well as a stop in Franklin, Tennessee on May 1st. 100 Gecs come aboard for a two-night stand in Philadelphia, while Yves Tumor steps in for six shows in September.

    Along the way, Nine Inch Nails will play festivals including Shaky KneesPrimavera Sound, and Louder Than Life, as well as Boston Calling and Welcome to Rockville, where they’ll be replacing Foo Fighters.

    Related Video

    Check out the full itinerary below and get tickets to the upcoming shows here.

    Nine Inch Nails 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/28 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater ^
    04/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
    05/01 – Franklin, TN @ First Bank Amphitheater ^
    05/22 — Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
    05/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia $
    05/25 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia $
    05/27 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
    06/15 — Glasgow, UK @ 02 Academy Glasgow
    06/20 — Manchester, UK @ 02 Apollo Manchester
    06/21 — London, UK @ 02 Academy Brixton
    09/02 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #
    09/03 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #
    09/07 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield #
    09/09 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater #
    09/11 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley #
    09/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater #
    09/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound
    09/22 — Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life
    09/24 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

    ^ = w/ Boy Harsher
    $ = w/ 100 Gecs
    # = w/ Yves Tumor
    * = w/ Ministry and Nitzer Ebb

    nine inch nails 2022 tour yves tumor 100 gecs openers ministry tickets

