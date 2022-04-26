Menu
Oasis’ Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs Diagnosed with Cancer

The guitarist will miss upcoming gigs with Liam Gallagher

Bonehead Oasis cancer
Paul Arthurs, photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns
April 26, 2022 | 3:46pm ET

    Oasis co-founder and guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs has been diagnosed with tonsil cancer.

    The 56-year-old musician shared the news on social media on Monday. “The good news is that it’s treatable and I’ll be starting a course of treatment soon,” Arthurs explained.

    Due to the diagnosis, Arthurs is “going to be taking a break from playing for a while,” and will miss an upcoming tour backing Liam Gallagher. “Have the best summer and enjoy the gigs if you’re going, I’ll see you soon,” he added.

    Gallagher expressed well wishes to his longtime collaborator, writing on Twitter, “Sending BIG love to the 1 n only Bonehead and his family wishing you a speedy recovery we’re all thinking of you rasta you’ll be back on stage bfore you can say r we doing Colombia LG x.”

