Oasis’ Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs Diagnosed with Cancer

Oasis co-founder and guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs has been diagnosed with tonsil cancer.

The 56-year-old musician shared the news on social media on Monday. “The good news is that it’s treatable and I’ll be starting a course of treatment soon,” Arthurs explained.

Due to the diagnosis, Arthurs is “going to be taking a break from playing for a while,” and will miss an upcoming tour backing Liam Gallagher. “Have the best summer and enjoy the gigs if you’re going, I’ll see you soon,” he added.

Gallagher expressed well wishes to his longtime collaborator, writing on Twitter, “Sending BIG love to the 1 n only Bonehead and his family wishing you a speedy recovery we’re all thinking of you rasta you’ll be back on stage bfore you can say r we doing Colombia LG x.”

