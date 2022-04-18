Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Ohio State Athletic Band Performs Van Halen Medley at Spring Football Game: Watch

The band treated OSU fans to a mashup of "Runnin' with the Devil", "Dreams", "Panama," and "Jump"

ohio state athletic band van halen medley
The Ohio State Athletic Band (via YouTube)
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 18, 2022 | 11:21am ET

    The Ohio State University Spring Athletic Band paid tribute to Van Halen with a medley of songs during halftime of the football team’s annual spring game this past weekend.

    The band treated Buckeyes fans to a mashup of “Runnin’ with the Devil,” “Dreams,” “Panama” and “Jump” while forming the Van Halen logo and spelling out the band’s name on the field, as well as the words “1984” and “JUMP.”

    Making the feat that much more impressive is the fact that the tribute was performed by the OSU Athletic Band, which is different from the OSU Marching Band. The Athletic Band performs at various spring varsity events — excluding fall football games — and includes all brass, woodwind, and percussion instruments. It is an open-enrollment ensemble, so anyone can participate.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The tribute follows a similar Rush homage performed by the Ohio State Marching Band last fall. The elaborate medley even impressed the Canadian prog masters themselves, with the band tweeting that it was left “speechless.”

    Jason Newsted Van Halen
     Editor's Pick
    Jason Newsted Says He Was Approached to Join Alex Van Halen and Joe Satriani on a Van Halen Tribute Tour

    In other Van Halen-related news, former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted recently revealed that he was asked six months ago to join a potential Van Halen tribute tour. Newsted said he approached by Alex Van Halen and shredder Joe Satriani, but never followed through since he “didn’t want it to be viewed as a money grab.” Turns out that plans for the tour “fizzled” out anyway.

    Watch the OSU Athletic Band perform some of Van Halen’s biggest hits below.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

rush neil peart illness private

Rush's Geddy Lee on Neil Peart's Final Years: We Had to Be "Dishonest" to Remain "Loyal" to Our Drummer

April 18, 2022

george corpsegrinder fisher weight watchers

Cannibal Corpse's Corpsegrinder Loses Nearly 50 Pounds via Weight Watchers

April 18, 2022

Anthrax Black Label Society tour

Anthrax and Black Label Society Announce Co-Headlining 2022 North American Tour

April 18, 2022

OTTTO and Bastardane tour

OTTTO and Bastardane, Each Featuring the Son of a Metallica Member, Announce Co-Headlining 2022 Tour

April 15, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Ohio State Athletic Band Performs Van Halen Medley at Spring Football Game: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale