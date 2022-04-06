Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

The xx’s Oliver Sim Frees Himself with Solo Single “Fruit”: Stream

Produced by Jamie xx

oliver sim fruit new song single music video the xx listen stream
Oliver Sim, photo by Casper Sejersen
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
April 6, 2022 | 3:45pm ET

    Last month, Oliver Sim finally followed the path of his bandmates in The xx and put out his first solo single, “Romance with a Memory.” Today, the musician has shared another song called  “Fruit,” which is also produced by Jamie xx, and an accompanying music video.

    “Fruit” is a sweeping number that lives somewhere between a ballad and a banger, recalling saccharine love songs of the ’80s. But “Fruit” isn’t an ode to a lover; instead, it acts as Sim’s proclamation of self-acceptance, rejoicing in queer identity. Those familiar with Jamie xx’s solo material will recognize his kaleidoscopic, clubby touch, though Sim’s deep vocals ensure the track is all his own.

    The music video for “Fruit” was directed by French filmmaker Yann Gonzalez, and it depicts Sim as a pop star yearning to embrace his true self. “If you could meet yourself as a kid right now, what would you say?” an interviewer asks him at the beginning of the video. The track’s lyrics offer an answer: “Have I made you proud?/ Take a look at me now,” Sim croons, a sentiment that feels like it’s directed towards his foes as much as himself.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Along with “Romance with a Memory,” “Fruit” will get a physical release on a limited-edition 12-inch vinyl, which you can pre-order now. Listen to “Fruit” below.

    While Sim hasn’t yet announced an album of his own, a press release promises more of his music is “imminent,” with Jamie at the helm of production. The xx’s last album, I See You, was released in 2017. Jamie was the first member to go solo with his 2015 insta-classic In Colour, while Romy made her own solo debut with “Lifetime” in 2020. If you need a little xx nostalgia, the band also recently shared a 10-minute video documenting their 2014 residency in New York City.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

killswitch engage live at the palladium

Killswitch Engage Announce New Live Album, Share Performance of "Know Your Enemy": Stream

April 6, 2022

sun's signature golden air stream

Cocteau Twins' Elizabeth Fraser Shares New Song "Golden Air": Stream

April 6, 2022

terror 2022 us tour

Terror Announce Spring 2022 US Tour, Unveil New Single "Boundless Contempt": Stream

April 6, 2022

dalek a heretic's inheritance adam jones

Dälek Unveil "A Heretic's Influence" Featuring Tool's Adam Jones: Stream

April 6, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The xx's Oliver Sim Frees Himself with Solo Single "Fruit": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale