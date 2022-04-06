The xx’s Oliver Sim Frees Himself with Solo Single “Fruit”: Stream

Last month, Oliver Sim finally followed the path of his bandmates in The xx and put out his first solo single, “Romance with a Memory.” Today, the musician has shared another song called “Fruit,” which is also produced by Jamie xx, and an accompanying music video.

“Fruit” is a sweeping number that lives somewhere between a ballad and a banger, recalling saccharine love songs of the ’80s. But “Fruit” isn’t an ode to a lover; instead, it acts as Sim’s proclamation of self-acceptance, rejoicing in queer identity. Those familiar with Jamie xx’s solo material will recognize his kaleidoscopic, clubby touch, though Sim’s deep vocals ensure the track is all his own.

The music video for “Fruit” was directed by French filmmaker Yann Gonzalez, and it depicts Sim as a pop star yearning to embrace his true self. “If you could meet yourself as a kid right now, what would you say?” an interviewer asks him at the beginning of the video. The track’s lyrics offer an answer: “Have I made you proud?/ Take a look at me now,” Sim croons, a sentiment that feels like it’s directed towards his foes as much as himself.

Along with “Romance with a Memory,” “Fruit” will get a physical release on a limited-edition 12-inch vinyl, which you can pre-order now. Listen to “Fruit” below.

While Sim hasn’t yet announced an album of his own, a press release promises more of his music is “imminent,” with Jamie at the helm of production. The xx’s last album, I See You, was released in 2017. Jamie was the first member to go solo with his 2015 insta-classic In Colour, while Romy made her own solo debut with “Lifetime” in 2020. If you need a little xx nostalgia, the band also recently shared a 10-minute video documenting their 2014 residency in New York City.