Olivia Rodrigo Duets “Complicated” with Avril Lavigne in Toronto: Watch

Since her “Sour World Tour” first kicked off earlier this month, Olivia Rodrigo has been honoring her grunge-pop forebear Avril Lavigne by performing a cover of the latter’s 2002 hit “Complicated” each night. Finally, in a glorious full-circle moment, Lavigne joined Rodrigo onstage in Toronto last night to duet the song together.

Before inviting her to the stage, Rodrigo described Lavigne as someone “who broke down so many barriers, and opened so many doors for girls like me.” Rodrigo continued: “I can’t sing her praises enough. She’s from Canada, and I’m so, so, so lucky because she came here tonight to sing with me.” Judging by the instant uproar of applause, those were the only clues the audience needed to figure out who the special guest was.

Both donning plaid miniskirts and platform Dr. Martens boots, Lavigne took to Instagram after the show to return the kudos: “Jumped up to sing ‘Complicated’ on stage with @oliviarodrigo in Toronto tonight,” she wrote. “It was very sweet to perform with you tonight on your SOUR tour!! Have an incredible tour gurl. Keep killing it. Sending you so much love.”

You simply can’t name a more iconic duo. Check out footage of Rodrigo singing “Complicated” with Lavigne below.

Earlier this year, Rodrigo took home trophies for Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Album (SOUR) at the Grammys, where she also performed her breakout song “drivers license.” Her “Sour World Tour” continues through North America and Europe all the way through July, and tickets are available now via Ticketmaster. Up next on Lavigne’s schedule are a few dates on Machine Gun Kelly’s “Mainstream Sellout” tour this summer, as well as a handful of headlining gigs promoting her new album Love Sux; tickets for those are available on Ticketmaster, too.

Olivia Rodrigo dedicated some words to her special guest Avril Lavigne pic.twitter.com/ZYSDWd1nYD — AvrilsArchives SP (@AvrilArchivesSP) April 30, 2022