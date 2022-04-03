Menu
2022 Grammys: Olivia Rodrigo Performs “drivers license”: Watch

The breakout star performed her first smash hit -- from a car

Olivia Rodrigo, photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
April 3, 2022 | 7:18pm ET

    Olivia Rodrigo took the stage at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday to perform “drivers license.” Watch the replay below.

    Curtains opened to reveal 2021’s breakout star on a stage made up to look like a residential street. She began by stepping out of a white Mercedes Benz, wearing a matching white dress with black fishnet stockings and black boots. Throughout, dramatic red lights flashed across the stage, leaving host Trevor Noah to quip that she had “captured the heartbreak of going to the DMV.”

    Rodrigo’s Grammys performance caps off a whirlwind rookie season. Coming out of the gates swinging with her No. 1 record “drivers license” in January 2021, Rodrigo followed up with a string of hits including the chart-topping “good 4 u.” The Disney star’s debut album, SOUR, was one of the best albums of 2021. She’s also released two visual projects based on the album: her SOUR Prom concert film and OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u.

    All of this success added up to seven Grammy nominations, including all of the Big Four categories: Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year. Earlier in the evening, she took home the trophy for Best Pop Solo Performance for “drivers license.” Check out our roundup of the evening’s winners here.

    The 2022 Grammys also featured performances from Silk Sonic, Billie Eilish, BTS, and Lil Nas X, among others. You can find our full coverage here.

    You can catch Rodrigo on the road on her ongoing “SOUR World Tour” with Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone, and Baby Queen. Tickets are currently available via Ticketmaster.

