Olivia Rodrigo Kicks Off Her “Sour Tour” in Portland, Oregon: Photos + Setlist

Olivia Rodrigo was already a two-time Grammy winner before she’d even had her own tour. Not the typical order of operations for artists, but Rodrigo is a new kind of pop star. With her Best New Artist gramophone in tow, the “drivers license” singer finally launched her first-ever headlining tour on Tuesday, April 5th at Portland, Oregon’s Theater of the Clouds — and our photographer Dan Garcia was there to capture it all.

The “Sour Tour” kick-off concert featured an entire (if out of order) run-through of the album of the same name — not surprising as Sour is Rodrigo’s only LP. The setlist was padded with a pair of covers: Avril Lavigne’s “Complicated” (in honor of “the pop-punk princess herself,” as Rodrigo put it) and Veruca Salt’s “Seether.”

Below, find a photo gallery of Olivia Rodrigo’s Portland show, as well as a complete setlist.

Related Video

Olivia Rodrigo, photo by Dan Garcia Olivia Rodrigo, photo by Dan Garcia Olivia Rodrigo, photo by Dan Garcia Olivia Rodrigo, photo by Dan Garcia Olivia Rodrigo, photo by Dan Garcia Olivia Rodrigo, photo by Dan Garcia Olivia Rodrigo, photo by Dan Garcia Olivia Rodrigo, photo by Dan Garcia Olivia Rodrigo, photo by Dan Garcia Olivia Rodrigo, photo by Dan Garcia Olivia Rodrigo, photo by Dan Garcia Olivia Rodrigo, photo by Dan Garcia Olivia Rodrigo, photo by Dan Garcia Olivia Rodrigo, photo by Dan Garcia Olivia Rodrigo, photo by Dan Garcia

Advertisement

Setlist:

brutal

jealousy, jealousy

drivers license

Complicated (Avril Lavigne cover)

hope ur ok

enough for you/1 set forward, 3 steps back

happier

Seether (Veruca Salt cover)

favorite crime

traitor

deja vu

Encore:

good 4 u