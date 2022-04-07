Menu
Olivia Rodrigo Kicks Off Her “Sour Tour” in Portland, Oregon: Photos + Setlist

Grammy wins in tow, the pop star launched her first-ever tour

Olivia Rodrigo, photo by Dan Garcia
Consequence Staff
April 7, 2022 | 11:59am ET

    Olivia Rodrigo was already a two-time Grammy winner before she’d even had her own tour. Not the typical order of operations for artists, but Rodrigo is a new kind of pop star. With her Best New Artist gramophone in tow, the “drivers license” singer finally launched her first-ever headlining tour on Tuesday, April 5th at Portland, Oregon’s Theater of the Clouds — and our photographer Dan Garcia was there to capture it all.

    The “Sour Tour” kick-off concert featured an entire (if out of order) run-through of the album of the same name — not surprising as Sour is Rodrigo’s only LP. The setlist was padded with a pair of covers: Avril Lavigne’s “Complicated” (in honor of “the pop-punk princess herself,” as Rodrigo put it) and Veruca Salt’s “Seether.”

    Below, find a photo gallery of Olivia Rodrigo’s Portland show, as well as a complete setlist.

    Olivia Rodrigo, photo by Dan Garcia
    Olivia Rodrigo, photo by Dan Garcia
    Olivia Rodrigo, photo by Dan Garcia
    Olivia Rodrigo, photo by Dan Garcia
    Olivia Rodrigo, photo by Dan Garcia
    Olivia Rodrigo, photo by Dan Garcia
    Olivia Rodrigo, photo by Dan Garcia
    Olivia Rodrigo, photo by Dan Garcia
    Olivia Rodrigo, photo by Dan Garcia
    Olivia Rodrigo, photo by Dan Garcia
    Olivia Rodrigo, photo by Dan Garcia
    Olivia Rodrigo, photo by Dan Garcia
    Olivia Rodrigo, photo by Dan Garcia
    Olivia Rodrigo, photo by Dan Garcia
    Olivia Rodrigo, photo by Dan Garcia

    Setlist:
    brutal
    jealousy, jealousy
    drivers license
    Complicated (Avril Lavigne cover)
    hope ur ok
    enough for you/1 set forward, 3 steps back
    happier
    Seether (Veruca Salt cover)
    favorite crime
    traitor
    deja vu

    Encore:
    good 4 u

