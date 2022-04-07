Olivia Rodrigo Kicks Off Her “Sour Tour” in Portland, Oregon: Photos + Setlist

Olivia Rodrigo was already a two-time Grammy winner before she’d even had her own tour. Not the typical order of operations for artists, but Rodrigo is a new kind of pop star. With her Best New Artist gramophone in tow, the “drivers license” singer finally launched her first-ever headlining tour on Tuesday, April 5th at Portland, Oregon’s Theater of the Clouds — and our photographer Dan Garcia was there to capture it all.
The “Sour Tour” kick-off concert featured an entire (if out of order) run-through of the album of the same name — not surprising as Sour is Rodrigo’s only LP. The setlist was padded with a pair of covers: Avril Lavigne’s “Complicated” (in honor of “the pop-punk princess herself,” as Rodrigo put it) and Veruca Salt’s “Seether.”
Below, find a photo gallery of Olivia Rodrigo’s Portland show, as well as a complete setlist.
Setlist:
brutal
jealousy, jealousy
drivers license
Complicated (Avril Lavigne cover)
hope ur ok
enough for you/1 set forward, 3 steps back
happier
Seether (Veruca Salt cover)
favorite crime
traitor
deja vu
Encore:
good 4 u