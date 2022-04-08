Orville Peck Unleashes New Album Bronco: Stream

After sharing its first two chapters earlier this year, Orville Peck has dropped his new album Bronco in its entirety. The alt-country musician’s sophomore LP is out now via Colombia.
Building upon the themes of heartache and loneliness from Peck’s 2019 debut Pony and 2020 EP Show Pony, Bronco sees him “breaking free from that which binds us and all that is wild and untamed.” Its 15 tracks pull from elements of classic outlaw country, though all polished off with a 2022 twist.
“This is my most impassioned and authentic album to date,” Peck explained in a press release. “I was inspired by country rock, ’60s and ’70s psychedelic, California and bluegrass with everything being anchored in country. Bronco is all about being unrestrained and the culmination of a year of touring, writing in isolation and going through and ultimately emerging from a challenging personal time.”
In February, Peck unveiled the first chapter of Bronco, which included the tracks “C’mon Baby, Cry,” “Daytona Sand,” “Outta Time,” and “Any Turn.” Chapter two followed in March. Now, you can stream the full project via Apple Music or Spotify below.
Next week, Peck will kick off a US tour in support of Bronco, which will include appearances at both Coachella and Stagecoach festivals; you can grab tickets for the headlining gigs over at Ticketmaster.
Last year, Peck teamed up with Trixie Mattel for a cover of Johnny Cash and June Carter’s “Jackson,” and he also recorded a rendition of Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way.”
Bronco Artwork:
Bronco Tracklist:
01. Daytona Sand
02. The Curse of the Blackened Eye
03. Outta Time
04. Lafayette
05. C’mon Baby, Cry
06. Iris Rose
07. Kalahari Down
08. Bronco
09. Trample out the Days
10. Blush
11. Hexie Mountains
12. Let Me Drown
13. Any Turn
14. City of Gold
15. All I Can Say
Orville Peck 2022 Tour Dates:
04/14 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
04/17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
04/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
04/21 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
04/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
04/24 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
04/30 – Indio @ Stagecoach Festival
05/04 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
05/06 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory In Deep Ellum
05/07 – Wichita, KS @ TempleLive at Wichita Scottish Rite Centre
05/08 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
05/10 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
05/11 – New Orlean, LA @ The Civic Theatre
05/13 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
05/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
05/16 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
05/17 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
05/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/24 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
05/25 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
05/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
05/28 – Allston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival 2022
05/31 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
06/01 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
06/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
06/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
06/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
06/07 – Cheyenne, WY @ Lincoln Theatre
06/08 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
06/10 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
06/11 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
06/12 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
06/14 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
07/20 – Newtown, AU @ Enmore Theatre
07/22 – Yelgun, AU @ Splendour in the Grass 2022
07/24 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum Theatre
07/25 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum Theatre
07/28 – Lake Cowichan, BC @ Laketown Ranch Music & Recreation Park
07/31 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Amphitheatre
08/04 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre
08/07 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
08/09 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
08/10 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall