Orville Peck Unleashes New Album Bronco: Stream

The alt-country musician describes his latest project as his "most impassioned and authentic album to date"

Orville Peck, photo by Perry Froelich
April 8, 2022 | 1:41pm ET

    After sharing its first two chapters earlier this year, Orville Peck has dropped his new album Bronco in its entirety. The alt-country musician’s sophomore LP is out now via Colombia.

    Building upon the themes of heartache and loneliness from Peck’s 2019 debut Pony and 2020 EP Show Pony, Bronco sees him “breaking free from that which binds us and all that is wild and untamed.” Its 15 tracks pull from elements of classic outlaw country, though all polished off with a 2022 twist.

    “This is my most impassioned and authentic album to date,” Peck explained in a press release. “I was inspired by country rock, ’60s and ’70s psychedelic, California and bluegrass with everything being anchored in country. Bronco is all about being unrestrained and the culmination of a year of touring, writing in isolation and going through and ultimately emerging from a challenging personal time.”

    In February, Peck unveiled the first chapter of Bronco, which included the tracks “C’mon Baby, Cry,” “Daytona Sand,” “Outta Time,” and “Any Turn.” Chapter two followed in March. Now, you can stream the full project via Apple Music or Spotify below.

    Next week, Peck will kick off a US tour in support of Bronco, which will include appearances at both Coachella and Stagecoach festivals; you can grab tickets for the headlining gigs over at Ticketmaster.

    Last year, Peck teamed up with Trixie Mattel for a cover of Johnny Cash and June Carter’s “Jackson,” and he also recorded a rendition of Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way.”

    Bronco Artwork:

    Orville Peck Bronco new album artwork first chapter stream

    Bronco Tracklist:
    01. Daytona Sand
    02. The Curse of the Blackened Eye
    03. Outta Time
    04. Lafayette
    05. C’mon Baby, Cry
    06. Iris Rose
    07. Kalahari Down
    08. Bronco
    09. Trample out the Days
    10. Blush
    11. Hexie Mountains
    12. Let Me Drown
    13. Any Turn
    14. City of Gold
    15. All I Can Say

    Orville Peck 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/14 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
    04/17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
    04/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    04/21 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
    04/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
    04/24 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
    04/30 – Indio @ Stagecoach Festival
    05/04 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
    05/06 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory In Deep Ellum
    05/07 – Wichita, KS @ TempleLive at Wichita Scottish Rite Centre
    05/08 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
    05/10 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
    05/11 – New Orlean, LA @ The Civic Theatre
    05/13 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    05/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
    05/16 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    05/17 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    05/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    05/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    05/24 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
    05/25 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
    05/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
    05/28 – Allston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival 2022
    05/31 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
    06/01 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
    06/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
    06/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
    06/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
    06/07 – Cheyenne, WY @ Lincoln Theatre
    06/08 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
    06/10 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
    06/11 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
    06/12 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
    06/14 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    07/20 – Newtown, AU @ Enmore Theatre
    07/22 – Yelgun, AU @ Splendour in the Grass 2022
    07/24 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum Theatre
    ​07/25 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum Theatre
    07/28 – Lake Cowichan, BC @ Laketown Ranch Music & Recreation Park
    07/31 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Amphitheatre
    08/04 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre
    08/07 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
    08/09 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
    08/10 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

