Orville Peck Unleashes New Album Bronco: Stream

After sharing its first two chapters earlier this year, Orville Peck has dropped his new album Bronco in its entirety. The alt-country musician’s sophomore LP is out now via Colombia.

Building upon the themes of heartache and loneliness from Peck’s 2019 debut Pony and 2020 EP Show Pony, Bronco sees him “breaking free from that which binds us and all that is wild and untamed.” Its 15 tracks pull from elements of classic outlaw country, though all polished off with a 2022 twist.

“This is my most impassioned and authentic album to date,” Peck explained in a press release. “I was inspired by country rock, ’60s and ’70s psychedelic, California and bluegrass with everything being anchored in country. Bronco is all about being unrestrained and the culmination of a year of touring, writing in isolation and going through and ultimately emerging from a challenging personal time.”

In February, Peck unveiled the first chapter of Bronco, which included the tracks “C’mon Baby, Cry,” “Daytona Sand,” “Outta Time,” and “Any Turn.” Chapter two followed in March. Now, you can stream the full project via Apple Music or Spotify below.

Next week, Peck will kick off a US tour in support of Bronco, which will include appearances at both Coachella and Stagecoach festivals; you can grab tickets for the headlining gigs over at Ticketmaster.

Last year, Peck teamed up with Trixie Mattel for a cover of Johnny Cash and June Carter’s “Jackson,” and he also recorded a rendition of Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way.”

Bronco Artwork:

Bronco Tracklist:

01. Daytona Sand

02. The Curse of the Blackened Eye

03. Outta Time

04. Lafayette

05. C’mon Baby, Cry

06. Iris Rose

07. Kalahari Down

08. Bronco

09. Trample out the Days

10. Blush

11. Hexie Mountains

12. Let Me Drown

13. Any Turn

14. City of Gold

15. All I Can Say

Orville Peck 2022 Tour Dates:

04/14 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

04/17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

04/21 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

04/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas

04/24 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04/30 – Indio @ Stagecoach Festival

05/04 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

05/06 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory In Deep Ellum

05/07 – Wichita, KS @ TempleLive at Wichita Scottish Rite Centre

05/08 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

05/10 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

05/11 – New Orlean, LA @ The Civic Theatre

05/13 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

05/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

05/16 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

05/17 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

05/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/24 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

05/25 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

05/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

05/28 – Allston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival 2022

05/31 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

06/01 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

06/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

06/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

06/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

06/07 – Cheyenne, WY @ Lincoln Theatre

06/08 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

06/10 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

06/11 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

06/12 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

06/14 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

07/20 – Newtown, AU @ Enmore Theatre

07/22 – Yelgun, AU @ Splendour in the Grass 2022

07/24 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum Theatre

​07/25 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum Theatre

07/28 – Lake Cowichan, BC @ Laketown Ranch Music & Recreation Park

07/31 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Amphitheatre

08/04 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre

08/07 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

08/09 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

08/10 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall