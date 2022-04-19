Orville Peck Performs “C’mon Baby, Cry” on Kimmel: Watch

Orville Peck stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday to play “C’mon Baby, Cry” from his newly released album, Bronco. Watch the replay below.

“I was inspired by country rock, ’60s and ’70s psychedelic, California and bluegrass with everything being anchored in country,” said the masked alt-country musician in a statement abut his new LP. “Bronco is all about being unrestrained and the culmination of a year of touring, writing in isolation and going through and ultimately emerging from a challenging personal time.”

Peck dropped Bronco in its entirety on April 8th after sharing the first two chapters of the record earlier this year. It marked the follow-up to his 2019 debut Pony and 2020 EP Show Pony. Last year, Peck teamed up with Trixie Mattel for a cover of Johnny Cash and June Carter’s “Jackson.” He also covered Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” for the pop singer’s reimagined version of the album of the same name.

After performing at Coachella last Sunday, Peck is due to play a string of shows in the southwest before returning to the festival for its second weekend. He’ll resume his headlining US tour after that; grab your seat via Ticketmaster.