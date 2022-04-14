Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Osheaga 2022 Taps Arcade Fire to Replace Foo Fighters as Friday Headliner

Win Butler is dedicating the band's set to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

arcade fire osheaga 2022 replace foo fighters
Arcade Fire, photo by Michael Marcelle
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
April 14, 2022 | 10:24am ET

    Foo  Fighters canceled all of their scheduled 2022 tour dates after the tragic death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, leaving vacant headlining slots at festivals like Montreal’s Osheaga, where they were set to close out the first night. This morning, organizers announced hometown indie rockers Arcade Fire are stepping in and will headline on Friday, July 29th.

    “Arcade Fire sera des nôtres cet été!” the festival said in a statement. “Une étape importante mérite d’être célébrée en famille, alors pour notre 15e anniversaire, il nous était logique d’inviter le groupe qui a eu le plus profond impact au coeur de notre ville au cours des dernières décennies.”

    In English, this translates to: “Arcade Fire will be with us this summer! A milestone deserves to be celebrated as a family, so for our 15th anniversary, it only made sense for us to invite the group that has had the most profound impact in the heart of our city over the past decades.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    For their part, Arcade Fire said they are dedicating their set to Hawkins. “I considered Taylor from the Foo Fighters a friend,” said Win Butler in a video posted to Instagram. “He was always so sweet and so musical. We’re going to be dedicating our performance at Osheaga to him. We can’t wait to see all of you, take care of each other.”

    Technically, 2021 would have been the 15th anniversary of Osheaga, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the celebration until this year. Arcade Fire will join A$AP Rocky and Dua Lipa as the 2022 headliners, with Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Charli XCX, Burna Boy, Khruangbin, Mitski, Machine Gun Kelly, and IDLES also receiving primetime slots. Pick up your pass here.

    Arcade Fire will have plenty of new material to play at Osheaga, although they’ll be doing it without Will Butler, who announced his departure in March. The band’s new album, WE, drops on May 6th and features the lead single “The Lightning I, II,” which earned Song of the Week honors.

    Advertisement

    Meanwhile, Nine Inch Nails will fill in for Foo Fighters at Boston Calling and Welcome to Rockville, and Red Hot Chili Peppers will take their spot at New Orleans Jazz Fest.

     

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

frantic city festival lineup car seat headrest yo la tengo snail mail 2022

Frantic City: Car Seat Headrest, Yo La Tengo, Snail Mail, and More to Play New Atlantic City Festival

April 12, 2022

jack white eddie vedder stevie nicks

Eddie Vedder, Jack White, Stevie Nicks to Headline Ohana Fest 2022

April 11, 2022

all things go festival 2022 lorde bleachers mitski headliners

Lorde, Mitski, and Bleachers to Headline All Things Go Festival 2022

April 11, 2022

willie nelson 4th of july picnic jason isbell allison russell brothers osborne

Willie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic to Return with Jason Isbell, Brothers Osborne, Allison Russell

April 8, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Osheaga 2022 Taps Arcade Fire to Replace Foo Fighters as Friday Headliner

Menu Shop Search Sale