Two bands that each feature the son of a Metallica member have announced a co-headlining 2022 US tour. OTTTO (with Robert Trujillo’s bassist son Tye Trujillo) and Bastardane (with James Hetfield’s drummer son Castor Hetfield) will hit the West Coast together beginning in late May.

Both OTTTO and Bastardane played shows in San Francisco back in December as part of Metallica’s 40th anniversary celebration takeover in the city. Each band is set to perform at the previously announced BottleRock festival in Napa Valley on May 27th (Bastardane) and May 28th (OTTTO). From there, they’ll play six co-headlining shows together, all in California, with tickets available here.

Tye, who was also in the now defunct band Suspect208 (which featured the sons of Scott Weiland and Slash), is a seasoned pro at age 17. Over the years, he’s filled in on bass for Korn and his father’s old band, Suicidal Tendencies. In fact, Tye will continue playing shows with Suicidal Tendencies this year.

Regarding the co-headlining outing, Tye stated, “Looking forward to it! Gonna have a blast rockin’ the coastline of California.” Castor added, “Oh, we are then ready to KICK SOME ASS!”

OTTTO also feature singer-guitarist Bryan Noah Ferretti and drummer Triko Chavez. They released their self-titled debut in 2020, and are currently working on a follow-up.

Bastardane is rounded out by singer-bassist Jake Benn and guitarist Ethan Sirotzki. They released their debut album, Is This Rage?, last month.

Tye and Castor aren’t the only offspring of Metallica members to play music. Drummer Lars Ulrich’s sons Myles and Layne formed the band Taipei Houston last year. They have a run of UK shows in May, and will also be playing the US festivals BottleRock, Lollapalooza, Louder Than Life, and Aftershock this year.

See OTTTO and Bastardane’s co-headlining tour dates below, and pick up tickets here.

OTTTO and Bastardane 2022 Tour Dates:

05/27 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock 2022 (Bastardane)

05/28 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock 2022 (OTTTO)

05/31 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

06/04 – Camarillo, CA @ Brite Room

06/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

06/07 – Venice, CA @ The Venice West

06/08 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

06/10 – Seal Beach, CA @ Affliction Clothing HQ