Josh Brolin Meets the Void in Sneak Preview of Prime Video’s Outer Range: Watch

Consequence’s newest TV obsession might very well be Outer Range, the sci-fi neo-Western coming soon to Prime Video. Before its premiere tomorrow, April 15th, the streamer has shared an exclusive two-minute clip from the show as a sneak peek.

In this preview, Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin) is wandering through his otherwise unassuming Wyoming ranch when he discovers a strange, circle-shaped void. When he tries to put his hand into this supernatural portal, he experiences what appears to be a jarring memory from his past that sets off a series of thrilling events. What does this mean for Royal and the rest of the Abbott family?

In case this clip leaves you more confused that curious, here’s the official logline for Outer Range:

“At the onset of the series, the Abbotts are coping with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca. They are pushed further to the brink when the Tillersons (the gaudy owners of the neighboring profit-driven ranch) make a play for their land. An untimely death in the community sets off a chain of tension-filled events, and seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts’ west pasture. Wild revelations unfold as Royal fights to protect his family; through his eyes, we begin to see how time contains secrets held in the past and unsettling mysteries foreshadowed.”

The eight-episode Outer Range comes from creator Brian Watkins, who served as executive producer with Brolin. The cast is rounded out by Lili Taylor, Imogen Poots, Will Patton, Tamara Podemski, Lewis Pullman, Tom Pelphrey, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Isabel Arraiza, and Olive Abercrombie.

In our review of Outer Range, Senior Staff Writer Clint Worthington praised the show for “its bone-deep emphasis on character above all else,” adding that the big hole in the ground “presents many opportunities for theorizing and Lost-esque speculation of its many mysteries.”

The thriller premieres this Friday exclusively on Prime Video. Two new episodes will be available every Friday for the next four weeks. Revisit the official trailer here, and watch the new sneak peek below.

