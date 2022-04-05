Josh Brolin Is a Spooked Rancher in Trailer for Outer Range: Watch

The teaser for Prime Video’s upcoming Josh Brolin vehicle, Outer Range, left us intrigued with its Yellowstone meets The X-Files vibe. With the arrival of the full trailer, the streamer has offered us a closer look at the mind-bending neo-Western series while providing more questions than answers.

In the clip, a stranger named Autumn (Imogen Poots) shows up on a sprawling ranch owned by Brolin’s Royal Abbott. Soon after, she points out a symbol that she’s been drawing for years. It’s clear Autumn’s arrival spells bad news. “You stay away from her,” Royal tells his family.

Meanwhile, Abbott has been trying to fight off the wealthy Tillersons, who have set their sights on his land. Amid that stress, he spots a mysterious black hole in his pasture that seems to have drawn the interest of Wayne Tillerson (Will Patton). “Something’s happening here,” Autumn says ominously. “Something bigger than you and me. And the world’s been waiting for something like this.”

Chaos ensues as “Angel of the Morning” plays in the background. Watch the full trailer below.

Here’s the official logline:

“At the onset of the series, the Abbotts are coping with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca. They are pushed further to the brink when the Tillersons (the gaudy owners of the neighboring profit-driven ranch) make a play for their land. An untimely death in the community sets off a chain of tension-filled events, and seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts’ west pasture. Wild revelations unfold as Royal fights to protect his family; through his eyes, we begin to see how time contains secrets held in the past and unsettling mysteries foreshadowed.”

The eight-episode Outer Range comes from creator Brian Watkins, who served as executive producer with Brolin. The cast is rounded out by Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, Lewis Pullman, Tom Pelphrey, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Isabel Arraiza, and Olive Abercrombie.

Outer Range will premiere two episodes every week on Prime Video starting on Friday, April 15th.