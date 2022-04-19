Green Day, Post Malone, and SZA are set to headline San Francisco’s Outside Lands Music Festival in 2022.

The San Francisco-based festival returns to its late summer slot at Golden Gate Park from August 5th-7th after 2021’s COVID-delayed Halloween weekend event.

Other notable acts include Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer, Jack Harlow, Mitski, Lil Uzi Vert, Kali Uchis, Disclosure, Pusha T, Anitta, Mac DeMarco, Wet Leg, 100 gecs, Best Coast, Kim Petras, Local Natives, Washed Out, Sam Fender, Rostam, Robert Glasper, Zoe Wees, Faye Webster, Briston Maroney, Amber Mark, Pussy Riot, Duckwrth, and more.

General admission and VIP passes go on sale starting Wednesday, April 20th at 10:00 a.m. PT. Click here for more details.

This year’s Outside Lands will also see the the return of its pioneering cannabis-centered space Grass Lands as well as the electronic dance music-focused SOMA Tent, which debuted in 2021 and will be headlined by Claude VonStroke, Dixon, and TOKiMONSTA this year.

See the full Outside Lands 2022 lineup below and grab tickets here.