Ozzy Osbourne Finishes Guest-Heavy New Album

Ozzy Osbourne has put the finishing touches on his upcoming album, which features a multitude of high-profile guests. The Prince of Darkness has delivered the LP to his label, and will reveal details about the release in the coming weeks.

The metal icon shared the album update on Instagram, writing, “I’m so happy to let everyone know that I finished my new album this week and delivered it to my label @EpicRecords. I’ll be sharing all the information about the album and its’ upcoming release with you in the next several weeks.”

A few new guest musicians were recently mentioned by Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, who himself was revealed as a contributor back in late 2020. While appearing on the Talk Is Jericho podcast, Smith told rocker-wrestler Chris Jericho that Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready and Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme are each on a track, and that Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan is also back for a couple songs following his contribution to Ozzy’s 2020 album, Ordinary Man.

Advertisement

Related Video

Those names are in addition to previously announced contributors like late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who shared drum duties with Smith on the album, as well as Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo and guitar greats Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, and Zakk Wylde. Apparently, Ozzy and company wanted Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page on the album, as well, but it didn’t work out. “We tried to get Jimmy Page,” said Smith, “but I don’t think Jimmy plays too much anymore.”

Like Ordinary Man, the album has once again been produced by Andrew Watt, known for his work with Post Malone, Justin Bieber, and Miley Cyrus, among others. Watt also plays bass on several of the new album’s tracks.

Meanwhile, Smith hopes he can play some shows with Ozzy in the future, provided that the metal legend is in good health. “I hope that Ozzy gets stronger,” remarked Smith. “He’s very prideful and wants to be up there doing his thing and I get it 100 percent. I hope someday just to play any of those songs. It’d be great. He’s the best, man.”

Advertisement

Following a major fall at home in early 2019, as well as the revelation that he is battling Parkinson’s disease in early 2020 — not to mention the pandemic — Ozzy has not yet resumed his “No More Tours 2” farewell outing that started back in 2018. As of now, his repeatedly postponed European tour is set to kick off in May 2023, while no makeup dates for North America have been revealed yet. Tickets for the European run are available here.

Check out Ozzy’s aforementioned Instagram post, as well as Chad Smith’s appearance on the Talk Is Jericho podcast, below.