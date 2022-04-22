Ozzy Osbourne Reveals He Spoke with Lemmy Kilmister on the Morning of His Death

Heavy music legends Ozzy Osbourne and the late Lemmy Kilmister were good friends during the latter’s lifetime. Now Ozzy has revealed that he actually spoke with the Motörhead frontman on the morning of his death on December 28th, 2015.

“He was a good man, Lemmy was,” Osbourne told Classic Rock. “All the guys from Motörhead have gone now, from the original band. It’s hard to lose anyone you love.”

He continued: “I was talking to Lemmy on the morning that he died, but I couldn’t understand what he was talking about. I wanted to talk to someone else who was there, but they kept giving the phone to Lemmy.”

Ozzy and Lemmy would collaborate together on four songs included on the former’s 1991 album No More Tears: “Mama, I’m Coming Home,” “I Don’t Want to Change the World,” “Desire,” and “Hellraiser.” For the 30th anniversary of the album, a special remixed duet version of “Hellraiser” featuring both Ozzy’s and Lemmy’s vocals was released (watch the animated music video below).

“I hope everyone enjoys the song,” Osbourne said at the time. “This is just a small way to honor my friend Lemmy. Sharon and I talk a lot about how much we miss him.”

In the interview with Classic Rock, Ozzy also revealed that he plans to release his forthcoming solo album “as soon as it’s been mixed,” although earlier this month he reported that he delivered the finished album to his label. He hopes he can finally snag a No. 1 album at age 73, working alongside producer Andrew Watt and a gang of famous friends such as Eric Clapton, Tony Iommi, Zakk Wylde, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith, Josh Homme, the late Taylor Hawkins, and more.

