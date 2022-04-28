Ozzy Osbourne Tests Positive for COVID-19, Leaving Sharon Osbourne “Very Worried”

Ozzy Osbourne has tested positive for COVID-19, his wife and manager Sharon Osbourne tearfully revealed during a video appearance in the UK. Sharon said that Ozzy was “OK” for the time being but that she’s “very worried” about him.

Sharon just started filming her new show The Talk UK, and went on video today (April 28th) to deliver the news about Ozzy’s COVID diagnosis. “I spoke to him and he’s OK,” said Sharon. “I am very worried about Ozzy right now. We’ve gone two years without him catching COVID and it’s just Ozzy’s luck he would get it now.”

She added that Ozzy was diagnosed in the middle of the night, and that she will be flying back to Los Angeles to be with him, where she will “hold him and kiss him with about three masks on.”

Advertisement

Related Video

The concern for Ozzy is that he has been dealing with several health ailments in recent years. In fact, the metal icon said early on in the pandemic that if he contracted COVID-19, it would be very worrisome. “I’ve got emphysema, so if I get this virus I’m f**ked,” remarked Ozzy in 2020.

Upon getting vaccinated in early 2021, Ozzy said, “I look at it like this: if I don’t get the shot and I get the virus, there’s a good chance I ain’t going to be here.”

In addition to emphysema, Ozzy is battling Parkinson’s disease, and is still recovering from a serious fall at home in 2019 that dislodged metal rods that were inserted into his body after a 2003 ATV accident. In fact, just this week, Sharon had mentioned in an interview with Piers Morgan that Ozzy still needs one more surgery related to the fall.

Advertisement

While his various ailments and injuries — not to mention the pandemic — put a stop to Ozzy’s farewell tour after it kicked off in 2018, he has been busy in the recording studio. He put out the album Ordinary Man in 2020, and just wrapped up the as-yet-untitled follow-up, which features contributions from Eric Clapton, Tony Iommi, Chad Smith, Josh Homme, Robert Trujillo, and the late Taylor Hawkins, among others.

Ozzy and Sharon previously said they would permanently move back to the UK after living in Los Angeles for the past 30 years or so, explaining that the taxes in California were getting too high. Ozzy recently applied for a permit to build a physical rehabilitation facility at his home in the UK, so that he can continue his recovery from his injuries when he moves back to England.

We’d like to send positive thoughts out to Ozzy Osbourne for a quick and speedy recovery. Watch Sharon reveal the news of his diagnosis in the video below:

Emotional Sharon Osbourne breaks down in tears as she jets home to US after Ozzy is struck down with Covid pic.twitter.com/0JPM7T5oB5 Advertisement — The Sun (@TheSun) April 28, 2022