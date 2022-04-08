Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Papa Roach Share Origins of New Album EGO TRIP and Video for “No Apologies”: Exclusive

Read a breakdown of the new track, as well as three others from their first record in three years

papa roach no apologies origins new song video
Papa Roach Origins, photo courtesy of artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
April 8, 2022 | 1:03pm ET

    Origins is a platform for artists to share exclusive insights about their newest release. Today, Jerry Horton and Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach break down the band’s new track “No Apologies” and three other select songs from their new album, EGO TRIP.

    Papa Roach returned today with EGO TRIP, their first album in three years. To celebrate the record’s release, the California rockers have also released a video for “No Apologies.”

    The track is about letting go, as frontman Jacoby Shaddix unloads the weight of painful family history over heavy guitar riffs. “I know you tried your best/ I know you struggled,” he wails. “The cards that you got dealt/ They gave you trouble/ Now I see the you in me/ And I see double.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Shaddix tells Consequence how forgiveness inspired “No Apologies,” saying, “I just know that when I hold those resentments and that anger inside, it’s a weight that just drags me down. I wrote these lyrics to serve as a letter to my biological father. I forgive you old man. I love you.”

    The band also broke down three other tracks from the album, including “Stand Up,” which guitarist Jerry Horton says was influenced by social unrest around the world. “It is meant to inspire that whisper that small voice inside telling you that you are worth fighting for,” he explains.

    the suffers it starts with love new album don't bother me origins stream
     Editor's Pick
    The Suffers Announce New Album It Starts with Love, Share Origins of “Don’t Bother Me”: Exclusive

    Check out Papa Roach’s “No Apologies” video below, followed by the full album stream and Horton and Shaddix’s full Origins breakdown.

    Advertisement

    EGO TRIP marks the follow-up to 2019’s Who Do You Trust?. Pick up your physical copy of the album here.

    In support of the release, Papa Roach will return to the road next month for a string of dates with special guest Highly Suspect, after which they’ll make a handful of festival appearances across the US, including Welcome to Rockville, Buzzfest, and Aftershock. Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

damon albarn the nearer the fountain more pure the stream flows deluxe edition 4-disc set bonus tracks instrumentals stream

Damon Albarn's The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows Gets Deluxe Reissue: Stream

April 8, 2022

orville peck new album bronco stream apple music spotify

Orville Peck Unleashes New Album Bronco: Stream

April 8, 2022

yung lean fka twigs bliss collaboration new single music video stardust mixtape stream watch

Yung Lean and FKA twigs Team Up on "Bliss": Stream

April 8, 2022

empress of save me stream

Empress Of Returns with "Sexual Urgency" and New Song "Save Me": Stream

April 8, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Papa Roach Share Origins of New Album EGO TRIP and Video for "No Apologies": Exclusive

Menu Shop Search Sale