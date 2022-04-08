Papa Roach Share Origins of New Album EGO TRIP and Video for “No Apologies”: Exclusive

Origins is a platform for artists to share exclusive insights about their newest release. Today, Jerry Horton and Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach break down the band’s new track “No Apologies” and three other select songs from their new album, EGO TRIP.

Papa Roach returned today with EGO TRIP, their first album in three years. To celebrate the record’s release, the California rockers have also released a video for “No Apologies.”

The track is about letting go, as frontman Jacoby Shaddix unloads the weight of painful family history over heavy guitar riffs. “I know you tried your best/ I know you struggled,” he wails. “The cards that you got dealt/ They gave you trouble/ Now I see the you in me/ And I see double.”

Shaddix tells Consequence how forgiveness inspired “No Apologies,” saying, “I just know that when I hold those resentments and that anger inside, it’s a weight that just drags me down. I wrote these lyrics to serve as a letter to my biological father. I forgive you old man. I love you.”

The band also broke down three other tracks from the album, including “Stand Up,” which guitarist Jerry Horton says was influenced by social unrest around the world. “It is meant to inspire that whisper that small voice inside telling you that you are worth fighting for,” he explains.

Check out Papa Roach’s “No Apologies” video below, followed by the full album stream and Horton and Shaddix’s full Origins breakdown.

EGO TRIP marks the follow-up to 2019’s Who Do You Trust?. Pick up your physical copy of the album here.

In support of the release, Papa Roach will return to the road next month for a string of dates with special guest Highly Suspect, after which they’ll make a handful of festival appearances across the US, including Welcome to Rockville, Buzzfest, and Aftershock. Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.

