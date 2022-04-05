Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Paul McCartney’s Childhood Home Turned Into Performance Space for Unsigned UK Artists

The Birthplace of The Beatles opens to the public

paul mccartney childhood home studio 20 forthlin road sessions the beatles
Paul McCartney (photo by MJ Kim) and 20 Forthlin Road
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
April 5, 2022 | 11:58am ET

    Your next big hit just might come from the birthplace of many of The Beatles’ most beloved tunes. Paul McCartney’s childhood home at 20 Forthlin Road in Liverpool — where he and John Lennon wrote “I Saw Her Standing There,” “Love Me Do,” and many more staples of the Fab Four — has been opened up as a writing and performance studio for unsigned artists, the National Trust announced today.

    Dubbed “The Forthlin Sessions,” this initiative allows burgeoning musicians to “visit, write, and perform at 20 Forthlin Road, sitting in the very same spots where around 30 of the world’s most famous songs, including ‘Love Me Do’, ‘I Saw Her Standing There’, ‘Hold Me Tight’, ‘I’ll Follow The Sun’ and ‘When I’m 64’ were written and rehearsed.” It’s also where McCartney conceived the first song he ever wrote, “I Lost My Little Girl.”

    McCartney’s brother Mike and journalist Pete Paphides will consult with the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts to choose the artists who will perform at The Forthlin Sessions, and the opportunity is open to any unsigned, UK-based musician at least 18 years old. The sessions will be recorded and shared publicly, allowing the selected talents to “reach new, potentially global audiences.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    But in addition to being dubbed “the birthplace of The Beatles,” 20 Forthlin also acts as a symbol of perseverence: The McCartneys moved to the humble house in 1955, and Mary McCartney died a year later. Her sons, Paul and Mike, were raised alone by their father Jim, who encouraged the boys to use music to mitigate their grief.

    Instructions on how to apply for The Forthlin Sessions can be found here. For those based in the States, you can see Macca on his stadium tour this spring; get tickets for that at Ticketmaster.

    McCartney continues to use his platform to speak about issues he thinks are important. Last month, he called on Starbucks to reduce the price of plant based milks for US customers, and also paid tribute to dearly departed Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Mac DeMarco 2022 tour dates tickets

Mac DeMarco Announces Fall 2022 US Tour Dates

April 5, 2022

noel gallagher harry styles real musician songwriter acoustic guitar worthless nothing to do with music

Noel Gallagher Takes a Big, Steaming Shit on Harry Styles in Unprovoked Rant

April 5, 2022

Joyce Manor 40 oz to Fresno new album Gotta Let It Go song video stream

Joyce Manor Announce New Album 40 oz. to Fresno, Share "Gotta Let It Go": Stream

April 5, 2022

Jack White and Eddie Vedder

Jack White, Pearl Jam to Headline Louisville's Bourbon & Beyond Festival

April 5, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Paul McCartney's Childhood Home Turned Into Performance Space for Unsigned UK Artists

Menu Shop Search Sale